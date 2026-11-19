Some journeys feel less like a first visit and more like a homecoming. That is how I felt during my three days in Lebanon — my first ever visit to a country I had long known through its history, its poets and its people, but had never walked through myself.

I came at the kind invitation of Dr Tarek Mitri, Deputy Prime Minister of Lebanon, who proved the most gracious of hosts. I came in a spirit of friendship and partnership, and I leave with gratitude. In every conversation — in Beirut, in Tripoli, in Akkar and beyond — I heard the same quiet determination: Lebanon wants to stand on its own feet, and it wants partners, not patrons.

I also leave with a full heart and, I must admit, a fuller stomach. From a za’atar breakfast on the road to Akkar to the sweets of Hallab in Tripoli and shawarma at Barbar in Beirut, Lebanese hospitality is everything people promise. Around shared tables, over strong coffee and long conversations, I was reminded that the bonds between our peoples were never only about diplomacy. Distance on a map tells you very little. What matters is the geography of hearts — and by that measure, Beirut and Istanbul have always been neighbours.

That warmth carries a responsibility, for friendship is proved not in words but in what we do together. Five convictions stayed with me throughout the visit.

1. Unity is Lebanon’s greatest strength

Lebanon’s diversity of faiths, communities and traditions is not a weakness to be managed; it is a richness to be protected. I was honoured to meet leaders from across the country’s political and spiritual life: President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and the veteran Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri; the Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, and the Greek Orthodox Metropolitan of Beirut, His Eminence Elias Audi; Mrs Bahia Hariri, Vice President of the Future Movement; and Mr Walid Jumblatt, former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party. Different as their paths have been, each spoke of the same hope: a state that serves all its citizens, institutions that work and a future their children will not have to leave the country to find. National unity is the foundation on which everything else — security, recovery, prosperity — must be built. Turkiye’s interest is in a strong, whole and united Lebanon.

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2. Lebanon’s decisions belong to the Lebanese

For too long, Lebanon has paid the price of being treated as an arena for the rivalries of others. That has to end. Nowhere is this felt more deeply than in the south, whose towns, farmland and families have borne the heaviest cost of this year’s war. Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are not negotiable — and they must extend to every inch of its land. Occupation in the south must end, and the Lebanese state must be able to protect all of its citizens, from Beirut to the southern border. The choices about Lebanon’s future must be made in Beirut, by Lebanese, for Lebanese. Foreign states — near or far — should respect that. Real friends offer support when it is asked for and step back when it is not. That is the principle Turkiye seeks to live by.

3. A Levant-driven future, built on trade

The problems of our region will not be solved one capital at a time, and they will not be solved from outside. The Levant must think and act as a region, as it once did. The Greek historian Diodorus Siculus records that the Phoenician cities held their common council in Tripoli, gathering there to deliberate on matters of the greatest importance. More than 2,000 years later, our region urgently needs to recover that tradition of meeting, talking and deciding together, and Tripoli, which welcomed me so warmly, is a fitting place to begin. Our economies are natural complements: Lebanon’s entrepreneurial talent, its banking and services heritage and its ports; Turkiye’s manufacturing base, logistics networks and access to Europe and Central Asia. As Syria recovers, a corridor of trade, transport and energy linking our countries can become the backbone of a new regional economy. Let goods, investment and young people’s ideas move freely across our region, and stability will follow prosperity.

4. A record, not a promise

Turkiye does not come to Lebanon with new slogans; we come with a track record. We have stood behind UNIFIL’s peacekeeping mission in the south. Through TİKA and the Turkish Red Crescent, we have delivered humanitarian aid in Lebanon’s hardest hours. Now the task is to rebuild the south — its homes and schools, its hospitals and roads and its olive groves — so that every displaced family can return home with dignity. Turkiye stands ready to play its full part in that effort, and to help strengthen the Lebanese institutions that must lead it. We have consistently defended Lebanon’s sovereignty in every international forum, and we will continue to do so. Through the foundations and educational institutions I work with, we have seen firsthand how much Lebanese students and young people have to offer — and how much our two societies gain when they learn side by side.

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5. Interdependence is not dependence

In a fragile world, no country prospers alone. Cooperation between Turkiye and Lebanon is not charity flowing in one direction; it is interdependence that strengthens both. When Lebanon is stable, Turkiye and the whole region are safer. When Lebanese businesses grow, Turkish businesses gain partners. When our universities, civil society and young people connect, both nations gain. The goal is a partnership of equals — one where each side brings its strengths and neither loses its independence.

The road ahead

I leave Lebanon convinced that the moment for deeper partnership is now. Lebanon has endured more than its share of war, economic hardship and loss — especially this year, and the south most of all. Yet what I saw was not a country defeated but a people ready to rebuild. Turkiye will be there — not as a distant benefactor, but as a neighbour in the geography of hearts — until the last family has returned to its village in the south and the last school has reopened its doors. I hope this was the first of many visits, and that the friendships begun over these three days grow into lasting partnerships between our institutions, our businesses and, above all, our young people.

Shukran, Lebanon. Tesekkurler. Until we meet again.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.