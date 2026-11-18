Many commentators in the Middle East and the West warn that the world is witnessing the early stages of another world war. I disagree, at least if we are talking about a war on the scale of the two world wars fought in the last century. Nuclear deterrence makes such a conflict all but impossible.

The United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), all possess nuclear weapons, as do India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel. Iran may yet join them. An all-out war involving these powers would produce neither victors nor vanquished, but destruction on a scale that could threaten civilisation itself.

Yet while a world war in the traditional sense may be impossible, a different kind of global conflict is already under way. Some longstanding disputes and rivalries have already erupted into war, while others threaten to do so. Much as in the years preceding World War II, competing national interests are driving countries into opposing camps.

The alliances that emerged during World War II were shaped by the ambitions and strategic interests of the countries involved. Hitler’s Germany sought territorial expansion and revenge for its defeat in World War I. Mussolini’s Italy pursued imperial ambitions, while Japan sought to expand its dominance over China and Southeast Asia. Together, they formed the core of the Axis powers. Britain and France stood against them, later joined by the Soviet Union following Germany’s invasion in 1941 and the US after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. Despite their different political systems and objectives, these countries were ultimately brought together by their interests and the threats they faced.

Advertisement

The question today is whether we are witnessing a similar alignment of interests among the world’s major powers, particularly among nuclear-armed states. Could Russia, China, North Korea and Iran form a bloc capable of confronting the US and its allies, and could their regional conflicts become part of a wider global war fought with different weapons and methods?

Russia

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, it appeared that US-led capitalism had triumphed. But under President Vladimir Putin, Russia has sought to rebuild its economic and military strength and reclaim its position as a global power. Despite abandoning communism, Moscow has once again emerged as a rival to the West.

The war in Ukraine is therefore far more than a conflict between two neighbouring countries. It is a confrontation between Russia and Europe, while Washington’s position has shifted from President Joe Biden’s efforts to weaken Moscow to the reluctance of his successor, Donald Trump, to regard Ukraine as a vital US interest or Russia as a principal adversary.

This is already one front in a wider global conflict. On one side stand Ukraine and Europe; on the other, Russia, supported by China, Iran and North Korea, which see its defeat as a threat to their own interests and regional standing.

China

China’s economic and military might represents the greatest challenge to the US and the West. Its economy is already the world’s second-largest, and many expect it to overtake that of the US within a decade or so. China has successfully used the tools of free-market capitalism championed by Washington to its own advantage, flooding US and global markets with its products and securing a major commercial victory.

Although Beijing has largely avoided direct military involvement in international conflicts, preferring diplomatic support for Russia and the Palestinian cause, as well as engagement on trade, development and climate change, Taiwan remains a major unresolved objective.

The principle of “one China” and the goal of bringing Taiwan under Chinese control, much as Hong Kong was returned to China, remain central to Beijing’s ambitions. If China decides to make this objective an immediate priority, it could trigger a major political and potentially military confrontation between China and its allies on one side and the US and its allies on the other.

North Korea

North Korea’s nuclear arsenal makes the Korean Peninsula another potential flashpoint in a wider global conflict. Despite its economic superiority, South Korea faces a serious military threat from the North.

Advertisement

Any confrontation between the two Koreas could quickly become an international crisis. Historically, Korea was a battleground for competing powers. Following Japan’s defeat in World War II, the peninsula was divided into Soviet and American occupation zones, which subsequently became two states: one backed by China and the Soviet Union, and later Russia, and the other by the West. A renewed conflict could therefore draw in these powers and become another front in a wider global confrontation.

Iran

Iran’s far-reaching ambitions are rooted partly in the legacy of the Persian Empire. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Tehran has also sought to export its sectarian ideology, fuelling divisions and conflict among Muslims.

More importantly, Iran’s pursuit of nuclear capabilities is regarded by the US and Israel as a direct threat, particularly to Israel. The continuing cycle of military confrontation, diplomatic brinkmanship and economic sanctions is pushing Tehran towards an increasingly clear alignment with China, Russia and North Korea.

A world war fought in parts

Although other rising powers, including Brazil and India, must also be considered, the clearest emerging alignment places China, Russia, North Korea and Iran on one side, and the US and Europe on the other, despite the weakening of political and ideological ties between Washington and its European allies.

As for Japan, despite its longstanding tensions with China, I doubt it would be prepared to participate directly in a regional or global conflict, given its bitter experience of World War II and the atomic bombings it suffered.

I therefore do not believe we are heading towards an all-out world war in the traditional sense. Instead, we are witnessing what might be called “piecemeal wars”: a series of regional conflicts, some already raging, such as the war in Ukraine and the confrontation involving Iran, the US and Israel, and others that remain unresolved, such as the Taiwan question and the tensions between the two Koreas.

Taken together, however, these seemingly separate conflicts amount to a global war, one being fought piecemeal rather than through a single, openly acknowledged confrontation between opposing blocs.

The collapse of international safeguards

There is another factor making the current international situation particularly dangerous: the declining authority of the UN, including the UNSC.

Throughout the Cold War, these institutions helped contain crises that might otherwise have escalated into wider wars. The leaders of that era also understood the devastating consequences of a global conflict, particularly given advances in conventional and nuclear weapons.

Unfortunately, the UN’s authority has steadily eroded. Its weakness became glaringly apparent when the US invaded Iraq in 2003 on the spurious pretext that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction, disregarding the UNSC and proceeding without its authorisation.

Today, the UNSC has effectively surrendered its authority over the Palestinian question to President Trump and his so-called Board of Peace. Yet this body has failed to implement even one of the 21 provisions intended to restore peace to Gaza. Instead, under its watch, what was a Palestinian-Israeli war in Gaza has given way to continuing Israeli aggression against civilians in the enclave, the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem, Lebanon and Syria, without any meaningful deterrent.

Advertisement

In my view, the paralysis of the UN today resembles that of the League of Nations on the eve of World War II. Perhaps the clearest illustration of this failure is the disregard for the decisions of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court. Those responsible for genocide in Gaza face none of the accountability imposed on war criminals in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo or conflicts in Africa.

The international community must therefore strengthen the institutions and mechanisms designed to protect international peace, giving them the authority and effectiveness they need to prevent a wider collapse of the international order.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.