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The Philippine government is promising jobs and billions in investment through the United States-led Pax Silica initiative. But protesters see a very different future: threatened ancestral lands, environmental destruction and deeper dependence on Washington.

On November 15, ahead of Donald Trump’s visit to Manila for the ASEAN summit, Philippine police arrested more than 200 demonstrators opposing the initiative. The arrests were part of a wider crackdown on protests against a project that critics see as another form of US neo-imperialism.

The Pax Silica initiative is a US-led coalition aimed at securing supply chains and countering China’s strength in critical minerals, semiconductors and other technologies essential to AI infrastructure. The Philippines joined the initiative in April 2026, with a proposed industrial hub in New Clark City, Tarlac province, forming part of it. The Philippine government has promoted the proposed industrial hub as essential to economic development, projecting that it could generate more than 130,000 jobs and attract up to $70bn in investment once fully developed, a process expected to take decades. The proposed Pax Silica industrial hub, which covers approximately 1,618 hectares, raises concerns not only about national sovereignty but also about the displacement of local communities, environmental repercussions, Indigenous land rights and human security.

Critics see the project as taking land from local communities and farmers to serve foreign interests. The Aeta Hungey community in Sapang Kawayan, for example, faces relocation from land it has occupied for generations. Around 200 residents could lose access to their homes, farmland, water sources and burial grounds, while the community’s efforts to secure formal recognition of its ancestral land, dating back to 1994, remain unresolved.

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Another major concern is water consumption. According to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), the proposed industrial hub could require 65–90 million litres of water daily. Although the BCDA plans to meet this demand through surface-water harvesting, concerns remain about the pressure on water resources, particularly during droughts. The Philippines is already vulnerable to drought, water shortages, agricultural disruption and climate change. On November 4, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) confirmed that a very strong El Nino was present and expected to persist into the first half of 2027.

The Philippine government must respond to the pressing needs of Filipinos instead of becoming a pawn of the United States in its geopolitical rivalry with China. Southeast Asia is a focal point of competition between the two major powers, with the Philippines serving as a key US ally. Pax Silica would position the Philippines as a central node in an emerging AI Cold War with China.

Projected as an avenue for economic progress, Pax Silica could also serve as a tool for the military expansion of the US in the region, particularly in the Philippines. Semiconductors are used in modern military production and are essential components of weapon systems in modern warfare. During his November 17 ASEAN speech, Trump highlighted US agreements across the region involving critical minerals, energy and technology, while describing the Philippines as a longstanding key ally. He also pointed to increased defence cooperation between the two countries. This cooperation already rests in part on the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), which allows US forces access to agreed Philippine military facilities.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr also emphasised the depth of the relationship between the two countries, rooted in shared history and values. Describing the extent of US influence in Philippine life, he said, “There is no part of our lives in the Philippines that is not involved with the United States in some way, in some shape or form or another.”

An unexamined alliance compromises national interests, particularly those affecting the lives of the Filipino people. Economic development should not come at the expense of human security, sovereignty and environmental sustainability.

Against this backdrop, a broad, multisectoral opposition movement against Pax Silica has emerged and is gaining momentum. It brings together diverse sectors, including Indigenous peoples, farmers, workers, scientists, environmentalists, faith leaders, students, and progressive activists.

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The protests have also spread to university campuses. On November 13, university students staged coordinated campus walkouts across the Philippines. Among the major participating universities were the University of the Philippines, De La Salle University, Ateneo de Manila University, University of Santo Tomas, and Far Eastern University, among others. United in their opposition to Pax Silica, protesters repeatedly chanted slogans denouncing US imperialism. Drawing on the Philippines’ history as a former US colony, they associate the initiative with another neocolonial project by an imperial power.

In the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Mindanao, where anti-Pax Silica demonstrations took place in Marawi City and Tawi-Tawi, the opposition is particularly significant. For protesters in this predominantly Muslim region, opposition to the initiative intersects with longstanding grievances rooted in the historical dispossession of local communities whose ancestral lands were taken by settlers, reinforced by imperialist wars and oppression. They see Pax Silica as another project that could displace local communities and facilitate land-grabbing by an imperial power.

Equally important is the movement’s expansion beyond the Philippines into transnational solidarity. According to organisers, solidarity demonstrations have taken place in 23 cities across 14 countries, bringing international support to the opposition against Pax Silica and US imperialism.

As the movement gains momentum, the Marcos administration must address the legitimate grievances of the people directly affected by the proposed project. Moreover, this is not merely a concern of the Indigenous Aeta communities; it carries broader regional implications. Marcos’s reference to shared history does not necessarily mean that the two countries stand on equal footing. There is no symmetrical relationship between a coloniser and a colonised. Those subjected to imperial domination are not equal to those imposing control.

The ASEAN Way, characterised by the principle of consensus, must prevail over the competing interests of major powers. Fostering multilateralism will pave the way for cooperation, collective security and economic progress that will eventually empower ASEAN and the Global South. It is through this approach that the three major priorities of the Philippine ASEAN chairship can be realised: Peace and Security Anchors, Prosperity Corridors, and People Empowerment.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.