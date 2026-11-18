How can a hungry journalist be expected to deliver the facts the public needs? Across Africa, journalists are struggling to survive, working for months without pay and reporting without contracts or protection. This is not just a workplace crisis. It is an attack on the very conditions that make independent journalism possible.

Yet journalists are expected to expose corruption, scrutinise power and verify claims while wondering how they will pay for food, rent or transport to their next assignment. For many, journalism has become a struggle for survival. The consequences are visible in every delayed salary, every unpaid assignment and every story abandoned because the reporter cannot afford to pursue it.

With UNESCO’s support, the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) and its affiliated unions and associations across Africa’s five regions carried out the first journalist-led, continent-wide survey of journalists’ working conditions, labour rights, safety and media freedom. It drew responses from 1,586 journalists in 45 African countries. Among those surveyed, 61 percent said their income from journalism did not meet their basic living needs, 58 percent reported delayed salaries and 62 percent had no written contracts.

Behind these numbers are journalists expected to perform an essential public service without the means to make a decent living. In Central Africa, 55 percent of respondents reported salary arrears lasting three to eight months within a single year.

The deprivation extends beyond pay. Many respondents also reported having no health insurance or paid leave. Freelancers and contributors are among the most exposed. Many lack contracts, predictable incomes and social protections yet are expected to produce regular work and take risks similar to those faced by newsroom staff.

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This widespread precarity is corroding the quality of journalism. Investigations require time, travel, secure communications, access to documents and careful verification. Poverty and unpaid work deprive reporters of these basic tools. A newsroom under financial strain has less capacity to check claims, protect sources and follow a story beyond the first official statement. Stories are dropped. Errors are harder to catch. The public is left with a thinner, weaker account of events.

The consequences for information integrity are grave. The FAJ report describes journalists relying on side businesses, borrowed money and allowances from outside sources, including political “per diems”. This does not mean that journalists in precarious work are dishonest. It means poverty wages and financial exposure can create openings for outside interests to influence what gets covered and how. These conditions can allow “brown envelope” practices to flourish. When a journalist’s ability to survive depends on money from a person or institution with a stake in a story, independent reporting is placed under pressure.

The survey shows that these abysmal conditions are already shaping coverage. Eighty-four percent of respondents said they practised self-censorship frequently or occasionally. Sixty-nine percent said threats had led them to avoid certain stories. When a journalist fears losing an already inadequate income, censorship does not need to arrive as a formal ban. It can be the decision not to investigate because the personal cost feels too high.

The danger is physical as well as economic. Sixty-five percent of journalists who took part in the survey had experienced work-related threats or intimidation in the previous three years. More than half rarely or never felt safe reporting, and 78 percent said they had no workplace access to legal support. Journalists are sent to report on dangerous events and uncover uncomfortable truths that powerful interests would rather keep hidden, then are left to face the perilous consequences alone.

Online attacks deepen the crisis. Journalists reported online harassment, digital surveillance and hacking attempts, often without access to digital safety training. Female journalists face additional risks, including sexual harassment, online gender-based violence, unequal pay and exclusion from leadership. When women are driven out of public debate by threats, journalism loses their reporting and the public loses the perspectives they bring. The strain is also evident in journalists’ wellbeing: 44 percent reported frequent burnout, and 47 percent had considered leaving journalism.

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The survey’s regional findings highlight delayed or inadequate pay in West, Central and Southern Africa and political intimidation, arrests and legal harassment in East and North Africa. There is no single African newsroom experience: In some places poverty is the most immediate threat; in others, repression and physical danger dominate. Often journalists face both.

Country examples also show that democratic credentials alone do not guarantee decent conditions. The report describes Ghana as having relatively strong democratic credentials yet cites research from 2023 finding that many media workers there earned as little as G500 cedis ($38.80) to 1,000 cedis ($77.61) a month. Freelancers often relied on transport reimbursements, commissions or sponsored content to survive. Elections and democratic institutions matter, but without labour rights, fair pay and protection from pressure, journalists can remain economically vulnerable even in a more open political environment.

There are, however, practical examples of progress. In Mauritania, a government decision in 2025 regularised 1,860 media workers at public media institutions after a sustained campaign by the Association of Mauritanian Journalists with the backing of FAJ and the International Federation of Journalists. These journalists gained permanent contracts, equal pay and benefits, medical coverage, paid leave and retirement benefits after more than 30 years of campaigning for professional and social recognition. In Morocco, a collective agreement signed in February 2023 and negotiated by the National Syndicate of Moroccan Journalists secured a net monthly salary increase of 2,000 dirhams ($201) for eligible journalists with more than four years of experience. These changes show how government action and collective bargaining can put real protections into journalists’ working lives.

Namibia offers another important lesson. Journalists in the survey still described long hours, unpaid overtime and stagnant salaries. But formal registration of the Namibia Media Professionals Union gave media workers a recognised way to organise and bargain collectively. This month, the union secured a substantially improved settlement for workers facing retrenchment at The Namibian newspaper. This does not resolve the wider crisis, but it shows how collective representation can defend workers’ rights in practice.

In Somalia, long one of Africa’s most dangerous countries for journalists, the National Union of Somali Journalists led the development of a national action plan on journalists’ safety adopted in September 2022 after consultations involving journalists, the government and international partners. It sets out a Somali-led framework to strengthen journalists’ safety, media freedom, access to information and protection for female journalists. Its adoption was an important step towards safer working conditions for journalists.

Across the continent, the African Union and its organs have also taken steps to address journalists’ safety and media freedom. Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, AU commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, has been a vocal advocate for media freedom and journalists’ safety and a leading voice in affirming that professional media are indispensable to democracy and good governance. Over the past three years, the AU Peace and Security Council has increasingly addressed Africa’s media environment. In October, it called for greater protection of journalists, action against impunity and stronger safeguards for access to information.

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These examples show what governments, media organisations and multilateral institutions must do. Enforce labour protections. Pay wages on time. Provide written contracts, social protection and legal support. Protect the right to organise and bargain collectively. Treat freelance journalists as workers with enforceable labour rights. Investigate attacks and stop using laws to intimidate reporters. Democratic safeguards and labour protections must advance together. Neither can substitute for the other.

When journalists are forced to choose between pursuing the truth and securing their own survival, the public pays the price: Investigations go unfinished, abuses escape scrutiny and vital facts remain hidden. Fair pay, secure employment and safety are essential to media freedom and the public’s right to know.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.