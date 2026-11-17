The Israeli prime minister has manoeuvred out of tough situations before to retain power. But he may find it hard this time.

I have been covering Benjamin Netanyahu for more than 30 years. I was in Washington when, as a young opposition leader, he worked hand in glove with the Republicans to embarrass Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and sabotage the Oslo Accords. I have seen him cornered before. I have never seen him cornered like this.

The numbers are merciless. His bloc won 53 seats, eight short of a majority. Sixty-seven members of the new Knesset recommended former army chief Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, who now has up to 42 days to form a government. For Netanyahu, they may be the longest 42 days of his political life.

The stakes are political, but above all personal. His corruption trial continues, and he faces a possible prison sentence. His pardon request has been gathering dust on President Isaac Herzog’s desk for months. Eisenkot’s bloc has already tabled bills for a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attacks and for prime-ministerial term limits.

A state inquiry would strip him of the title he covets the most: “defender of Israel”. For Netanyahu, the chair is not a job. It is a lifeline. His trial, under way since May 2020, is in its final stretch. A sitting prime minister can be removed only after a final conviction.

From his office, he can stall hearings and lean on the justice system. Out of office, he is just another defendant.

To survive, Netanyahu does not need to build a government. He needs time to keep his rivals from building one. To buy it, he is pulling three levers.

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The first is his proposal for a “national unity government” of all the parties that support Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people. Translation: the Arab parties, representing 21 percent of the population, are out. The Jewish supremacists, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, are in. So are the anti-Zionist Haredi parties. This is unity, Netanyahu-style.

He has gift-wrapped the offer in the old rhetoric of the Iranian nuclear threat, with one catch: He would not give up the premiership or agree to a rotation.

Eisenkot has called the offer “another spin”, yet he has agreed to negotiate with Likud. He knows a refusal would only feed the spin machine: They will talk to Arab supporters of Hamas, but not to Jewish patriots, the Netanyahu camp would claim.

He also knows to beware of a diversion designed to burn through the days the president has allotted him.

The second lever is incitement. At the Knesset’s opening session, Netanyahu branded Ra’am and the Joint List “terror supporters” and “haters of Israel”. A government depending on them, he declared, “must not be formed”. The goal is to strangle an Arab-backed government in its cradle, and to scare the Haredi parties, which are currently part of his bloc, away from joining the “enemy”.

But this time the incitement has a hole in it. Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas says Netanyahu’s confidant Natan Eshel sounded him out on the bill to bar an indicted politician from serving as prime minister. Joint List lawmaker Ahmad Tibi went on live television with WhatsApp messages he said came from Eshel. “Terror supporters”, it seems, are good enough for a quiet chat.

The third lever is escalation. According to media reports, Netanyahu has been pressing US President Donald Trump for another wave of strikes on Iran. A return to full-scale war could help him form an emergency government.

In a media interview, former Prime Minister Ehud Barak laid out the scenario: a blatant provocation that forces Iran to respond, and a war that would disrupt or prevent the establishment of a new government. Lebanon, Gaza or the West Bank could serve just as well. The mantra is well-known: The enemy must see that we are united.

Here, too, there are limits. A former chief of staff of the army, Eisenkot spent many years in uniform and has no shortage of sources in the army. They are likely telling him there is no urgent need for another round of war with Iran. And Trump has hinted that he wants that war over.

If all three levers fail, Netanyahu has a familiar fallback: another election, next spring. Between 2019 and 2022, he dragged Israelis to the polls five times rather than give up the chair. Tibi has revealed that one of Netanyahu’s ministers tried to convince him his party would be better off “going to elections” than joining Eisenkot’s bloc.

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Eisenkot has a problem of his own. He campaigned on three pledges: no Netanyahu, no Haredi parties, no Arab parties. He cannot keep all three. Politics is the art of choosing which promise to break.

The first path available to Eisenkot runs through the Haredim. His bloc has 48 seats; Shas and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would add 13, for exactly 61, the number he needs to secure a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. A softened draft law is reportedly on the table. But UTJ’s rabbis want all 48 members of the bloc to sign a pledge exempting Haredim from military service, with an override clause to shield the law from the Supreme Court. Eisenkot has pledged not to back down on military service for all.

The second path is a minority government, backed by the Arab parties from outside the coalition. Eisenkot is reportedly willing to do it, and so is one of his allies, Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats. Another ally, Naftali Bennett, is believed to oppose it. The big obstacle is Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman, who rules out the Arab parties, a minority government and new elections. Three noes in a single breath.

The third path is Likud without Netanyahu, or with him in a diplomatic role. No Likud lawmaker has broken ranks so far. And for Netanyahu, a junior partnership would be not a retirement plan but a launching pad: From inside the cabinet, he could stall the bills on a state inquiry and term limits, undermine the government and bring it down at a moment of his choosing. Just ask Benny Gantz, whose 2020 rotation deal with Netanyahu never brought him to the prime minister’s chair.

This is a game of chicken. Netanyahu is betting that Eisenkot’s partners will squabble over the draft, the Arab parties and the portfolios until the clock runs out, forcing a seventh election since 2019 — one he would fight from the Prime Minister’s Office, his finger on the trigger. Eisenkot’s best weapon is the one Netanyahu fears the most: a government, any government, sworn in before the 42 days are up.

Eisenkot’s camp has already taken over the Knesset building. Netanyahu’s camp will do everything it can to keep it from taking over the government buildings. They will not give up without street battles.

The last time incitement spilled into the streets, in November 1995, it ended with the assassination of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. It paved the way for the comeback of the Israeli right, led by a young, charming Revisionist.

Will November 2026 mark the end of the Netanyahu era and a return to Rabin’s path of peace?

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.