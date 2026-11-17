Fifty years ago, Alain Peyrefitte, who served as a spokesperson for French President Charles de Gaulle, published a book entitled Le Mal français (The French Malaise). In the book, Peyrefitte wrote that the progress of the French nation was impeded by the lack of trust – within society and between society and state institutions. In reaction, the state exercised excessive control through rules, bureaucracy and centralisation, which resulted in stagnation.

Today, the French malaise persists, but its symptoms are quite different from the ones observed by Peyrefitte. We now have the dramatic protests by French students as well as workers and other disaffected groups, which at times have turned violent.

But these demonstrations are only the tip of the iceberg. The malaise runs much deeper.

A threat to the Republic

Following the events of October 17, in which symbols of state authority were attacked – including the town halls of Limoges and Marseille and an official building in Lyon – and businesses were looted, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that these acts sought “to tear down our institutions”.

The use of such strong words reminds one of the rhetoric employed by the French government during the protests of May 1968, when students challenged the established order, and their actions were portrayed as an “attack on the Republic”.

There is, in fact, a tendency to compare the current wave of demonstrations with the events of May 1968. Yet the two movements differ. The protesters of 1968 were calling for more freedom, while today’s protesters are demanding equality and dignity. The former demonstrations were led by privileged youth; the latter are driven by those who have been left behind.

Advertisement

Perhaps a more relevant episode to examine is the upheaval of 2005 in the suburbs of Paris and other major cities following the deaths of two teenagers, Bouna and Zyed, who were pursued by the police.

For three weeks, residents of impoverished neighbourhoods, living on the fringes of society both geographically and socially, expressed their anger at police violence and their own marginalisation.

Two elements of the French malaise were already apparent at the time. First was the deep divide between two segments of society: the prosperous urban population and the marginalised, racialised poor, living in the underdeveloped and underserviced outskirts.

The second was the French police itself, which has overwhelmingly focused on policing the latter with ever-growing brutality.

In any country, a citizen-oriented police force can help build the bonds that unite a nation. But in France, the police is tasked with defending the state, not protecting the citizens.

It does not contribute to the cohesion of a nation. It does not abide by proportionality in the use of force or opt for de-escalation; it openly practises a discriminatory approach to policing which differentiates between affluent neighbourhoods and impoverished areas, between the white majority and the communities of colour.

It is no wonder that upwards of 60 percent of the police and military forces of France vote for the far right.

The French archipelago

In 2019, French political scientist Jérôme Fourquet wrote a book entitled The French Archipelago: The birth of a diverse and divided nation. In it, he argues that France has undergone a societal shift which has fundamentally altered people’s relationship with themselves and with the “other”. As a result, French society has split into small “islands” which are increasingly isolated from one another.

This transformation cannot be attributed solely to immigration. It is, above all, the result of the secession of the elite, which has grown distant and indifferent to the fate of the rest of the nation. This includes the political left, who are now commonly referred to as the gauche caviar (the caviar left).

It has been the elite’s abandonment and self-isolation that has caused the revolt of the masses, rather than the other way around.

The institutions that traditionally fostered socialisation between various groups, bestowing a sense of belonging, including schools, summer camps and compulsory military service, are no longer functioning effectively, or are cancelled.

In this fragmented society, one segment has been picked as a scapegoat for all problems, diverting attention from the real roots of the malaise.

Advertisement

Islamophobia is flourishing in France, as is the belief in the “Great Replacement”, a conspiracy theory that people of colour are meant to “replace” the white majority. Islamophobia has even become institutionalised through legislation and a political culture that has transformed blasphemy into something resembling a duty.

The paradox is that France – compared with its neighbours – has a smaller immigrant population while it espouses a much louder rhetoric about “integration”.

And there is a considerable gap between rhetoric and reality. While those in power demand that people of immigrant background “integrate”, very little is done by the state to actually drive this process.

As a result, some French citizens feel they are French only on paper. They understand that citizenship cannot be reduced to a political discourse. Without genuine access to rights, which necessarily entails social justice and human dignity, there can be no meaningful citizenship.

In 2005, a group of activists went as far as declaring themselves the “Natives of the Republic” and calling for its decolonisation. Indeed, anyone familiar with French society can recognise that France has reproduced a colonial order within.

The country that gave birth to the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen has failed to treat some of its own people as full citizens. And that stands at the core of the new French malaise.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.