How Russia is preparing Iran for the next escalation

Russian space intelligence sharing can help Tehran get ready for an imminent US assault.

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This week, there has been some cautious optimism about a de-escalation in the US-Israel war on Iran. Qatari and Pakistani mediators have intensified efforts to conclude a deal between the warring sides after a massive military build-up in the region raised fears of a renewed kinetic phase of the conflict.

There are various factors that have played into the decision of US President Donald Trump to hold off on new attacks for now. One of them is certainly Iran’s ability to see an assault coming and retaliate with precision – a capability that is likely made possible by Russian military-grade geospatial and signals intelligence.

For eight months now, Project AURORAH, which I founded, has followed the trajectories of Russian spy satellites. It has identified at least 20 Russian spacecraft in the Kosmos-2600 series, 18 of which can be tracked.

I focus on this group because it includes Russia’s newest and most manoeuvrable military reconnaissance satellites. They can provide military cartographic reconnaissance of installations and terrain, as well as optical imagery, radar observation, and signals intelligence collection, including radar and other radio frequency emissions and military communications activity.

The satellites I have followed cover an area that extends from Syria, Lebanon and Israel to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the wider Arabian Peninsula, Iraq and Iran, including both Bab al-Mandeb and the Strait of Hormuz. They circle Earth approximately every 95 minutes, with roughly three to four relevant regional passes daily, depending on viewing geometry.

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I observed how selected manoeuvrable satellites were repositioned so that they would pass directly or almost directly over military and infrastructure targets in the region. The entire constellation of satellites was not moved, just specific spacecraft, which would improve the timing and quality of coverage over relevant targets.

These Russian satellites could be observed passing over targets before they were struck and then again after they were struck, presumably to assess the damage. The same pattern occurred repeatedly before and after Iranian attacks.

Given the precision with which Iran was able to strike United States and Gulf military and civilian targets, my conclusion is that Russia provided the Iranian army with the geospatial intelligence it needed to carry out these attacks.

The problem for the US is that such intelligence capabilities can be used not just for target selection, but also for monitoring a military build-up.

As US aircraft are being repositioned, naval forces redistributed and military infrastructure reinforced in the region, Russian satellites can provide a clear picture of these movements and the intensity of military communications, including where the communications come from, when activity increases, and how the pattern changes.

It is possible that some spy satellites can also listen to military communications, although it is unlikely they can intercept every message.

The intelligence collected can be passed to Iranian intelligence to help Iranian leaders protect their forces, keep their command system operating, and prepare their response before fighting begins.

Therefore, Iranian access to Russian satellite data collection would complicate US efforts to combine offensive readiness with protection against retaliation. One solution is to move formations farther from Iranian weapons to reduce their immediate exposure, but also to alter the distribution of combat power Tehran is observing.

Russian assistance would also give Iran early warning capabilities for attacks originating from outside the region. During Operation Midnight Hammer in June 2025, B-2 Spirit bombers flew from continental US to strike Iranian nuclear facilities. Tehran knows that there can be another such assault on deeply buried facilities and therefore can use Russian satellite capabilities to monitor for early signs of it.

Needless to say, apart from preparedness to receive an attack, access to Russian satellite intelligence is likely playing a central role in preparations for retaliation in the region. As Iranian leaders have warned, the danger extends to refineries, export terminals, desalination plants and power stations.

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In other words, if Trump reverses his decision and decides to attack, Iran will not only be ready for what the US Army does, but it will also be able to exact a devastating blow to the region.

Damage would disrupt civilian water and electricity supplies and transmit the effects into international energy markets. Saudi Arabia’s position as the world’s largest crude-oil exporter gives its export infrastructure particular global significance. Neighbouring Arab Gulf countries would face these consequences regardless of their influence over the decision to resume war.

It is important to consider that by providing Iran with such space intelligence capabilities, Russia retains significant leverage. Moscow is able to strengthen or restrain Tehran by controlling intelligence access without entering the conflict directly.

Russia’s willingness to share satellite data collection will inevitably impact future US operations. The US Army must now assume that major force movements, military build-ups and electronic activity can be observed and rapidly relayed to an adversary. This reduces operational surprise and requires greater dispersion, emission control and rapid relocation.

The consequences also extend beyond this war. Last month, a Russian Kosmos-series satellite approached a Finnish commercial satellite, possibly rehearsing an attack. This incident indicates that conflict on the ground can expand into space, potentially disrupting civilian and military satellite infrastructure. In present and future wars, we may very well see an escalation into space.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.