Abdul El-Sayed’s victory is a blow to the politics of Islamophobia

The blue wave that swept Republicans from their congressional majorities and brought Democrats back into the spotlight was called everything from a flood to a political earthquake. In a montage on The Daily Show, TV anchors reduced the night to a gleeful succession of words and phrases like “rout” and “shellacking”. On Zeteo’s election-night coverage with Mehdi Hasan, Prem Thakker coined the term “Tsunamanani”, a brief injection of comic irony amid serious news and analysis. The night was all those things.

Arguably the most significant victory of the congressional sweep was Abdul El-Sayed’s win over Trump-backed extremist Mike Rogers, whose candidacy was propped up by roughly $169 million in outside spending benefiting him, including spending by Republican super PACs tied to Donald Trump and Elon Musk. El-Sayed will be the first Muslim ever to grace the floor of the US Senate.

It was hard to look away from the joy on El-Sayed’s face as he shared the win. His words were just as striking, offering a vision of how American politics could be redirected towards peace and humanity. He told the crowd:“Michiganders, we want our taxes spent here, for schools here and healthcare here, and infrastructure here. We don’t want our money sent to do apartheid or genocide or war.”

When he said, “My name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, and I am so proud and honored to stand here as your senator elect,” the crowd roared. Throughout the campaign, right-wing enthusiasts had used his whole name to brand him a “terrorist”, a “jihadist” and “a danger to the American public”. By pronouncing that name, complete with its Arabic intonation, he reclaimed what pundits and politicians, including Donald Trump, had spent months mocking. Later in the speech, El-Sayed joked, “Donald, look, I know you struggled with my name, so after JD swears me in in January, you could just go on and call me Senator.” The crowd roared again.

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He also said, “You might have noticed, I always say Inshallah, or God willing, whenever the outcome of this race was mentioned. But today, tonight, we can turn that Inshallah into a…”

One minute and twenty seconds into his speech, the crowd shouted the answer together: “Alhamdulillah!” Then the hall filled with chants of “Abdul! Abdul! Abdul! Abdul! Abdul! Abdul! Abdul! Abdul!”

Still smiling, El-Sayed added, “For the right-wing ops, that just means praise be to God.”

When we heard the thunderous applause for his name and for “Alhamdulillah”, one of the most common yet sacred expressions in Islam, it felt as though a deeply entrenched stereotype about Islam and Muslims was being shattered, undermining the Islamophobia that has been used to stir fear and hatred in American politics.

With no meaningful policy accomplishments to point to and a wildly unpopular Donald Trump, Republicans resorted to a relentlessly bigoted smear campaign against El-Sayed.

The attacks he faced were part of a broader pattern of organised anti-Muslim prejudice, extending beyond bots and social media influencers into Republican politics and policymaking. As documented by the Center for the Study of Organized Hate, this hostility was being promoted through social media, legislation and a congressional caucus. According to the CSOH, 89 Republican elected officials took part in a coordinated anti-Muslim campaign over thirteen months: 46 of them published 1,111 social media posts, eight Sharia-related bills were introduced, and the Sharia-Free America Caucus grew to 62 members by April 2026.

Political advisers told El-Sayed that “someone with a name and my story, a Muslim, was unelectable”, as if anti-Muslim prejudice were an immovable grassroots bias. In reality, it was a prejudice deliberately cultivated and promoted with millions of dollars from billionaire funders, most of them Zionists.

When he entered the race for the US Senate, El-Sayed accepted the challenge of confronting the toxic Islamophobia built on the othering of Muslims and Islam. He refused to be demonised or to accept the artificial divide between “us” and “them”, responding with skilful verbal panache, always in his own words. At his final campaign rally, his wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, introduced him with the words, “With Abdul, what you see is what you get … No corporation, no billionaire, no special interest. No one tells him what to do or what to say.” He offered voters an alternative, one notably humanistic and built on the promise of diversity, unity and a community of care. He put Gaza on the ballot as part of his vision.

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Abdul El-Sayed is an American, a Midwesterner, a doctor and a husband who talks to his mother on a swing and pops up behind his grandparents on a video tape as a way to affirm his midwestern values. He worked in public health to help provide glasses to 16,000 children from low-income families in Detroit and Wayne County.

He is also a Muslim man with a long Middle Eastern name who speaks Arabic. As an American and a Muslim, he lays bare the lies that have dehumanised Muslims for so long. He visits farmers and residents across Michigan, including rural conservatives in the Upper Peninsula. When media pundits present his religion as a threat to Americans, he doesn’t back down. He talks openly about Islam and his identity, rejecting the narrow mindset of those who would brand him “foreign”. He places his religion in the context of Judaism and Christianity. In one video filmed at a Rosh Hashanah dinner, he talks with his Jewish hostesses, who recite a prayer before they share home-cooked kugel.

He invented new ways to talk about religion. In one campaign ad, he looks into the camera and says he prays, and that we all “need faith and hope that we can fix things”. The ad ends with, “I’m Abdul El-Sayed, a man of faith. That’s a good thing.”

In his speech on election night, he returned to the connection between war and the economy, which helps explain the blowback that cost Republicans control of Congress. He said, “It just shouldn’t be this hard to buy a second bag of groceries or fill your tank. It shouldn’t be this hard to see a doctor in the richest, most powerful country in the world. It shouldn’t be this hard to pay your taxes and know that that money’s going to be spent on you and your kids instead of dropping bombs on somebody else and their kids.” His words bring together the suffering of those caught in wars funded by our tax dollars and those deprived of their basic needs at home.

He used his voice to broaden the horizons of American politics, offering a vision that could reshape how we imagine America: a more expansive country where we all fit, embracing its diversity and rejecting the violence, hate and exclusion of the shrinking Trumpian world. He closed his speech with the call, “We deserve an America for all her kids. So Michigan, let’s go build it.”

Abdul El-Sayed’s accomplishment was a major blow to a world built on Arab and Muslim hate. He embodies, by contrast, a politics of joy, care, concern, justice and equality, and the possibility of an America so often lost to our imaginations in a world at war.

Now the so-called “centrist” or “moderate” Democrats must decide whether to champion a new anti-Islamophobic politics or keep taking money from hate mongers and mass murderers, and face the consequences of the same political blowback that cost Republicans their majorities.

A version of this article first appeared on Al Jazeera Arabic.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.