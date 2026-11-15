20 years of Al Jazeera English: Our story is still being written

As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we remain committed to our values, the quality of our journalism and a willingness to evolve.

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Twenty years ago today, on November 15, 2006, Al Jazeera English began broadcasting with a belief that the world needed a different perspective on the news. A perspective that would bring underreported stories to international attention and give people everywhere a greater opportunity to be seen and heard.

As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, that belief remains as important as ever.

The world has changed enormously over the past two decades. We have witnessed wars, political upheavals, economic crises, technological revolutions and profound changes in how people consume information. Through it all, Al Jazeera English has sought to do more than report events. We have worked to explain why they matter, explore their impact on people’s lives and help audiences understand an increasingly complex world.

Our journey has never simply been about building another international news channel. It has been about broadening the global conversation.

A different perspective on the world

From the beginning, Al Jazeera English sought to broaden international news coverage by bringing greater diversity of perspectives, voices and stories to audiences around the world.

We believed that events everywhere deserved attention, depth and serious journalism, regardless of where they took place. We also believed that people experiencing conflict, injustice, poverty and political change should not be merely subjects of news coverage, but voices within it.

This approach has helped define our editorial identity. It reflects our belief that no single perspective can fully explain our world, and that good journalism must question assumptions, examine different viewpoints and bring important stories to light.

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At the heart of this philosophy is a simple principle: every human life matters, and every story deserves to be approached with dignity and fairness.

The people who made it possible

Behind every broadcast, investigation, documentary and breaking news story are people whose dedication makes our work possible.

Al Jazeera English brings together colleagues representing 78 nationalities, reflecting the diversity of cultures, experiences and perspectives that make our channel unique.

I think particularly of our journalists working in difficult and sometimes dangerous circumstances, often far from their families, determined to tell stories the world needs to hear.

I also think of the many colleagues working behind the scenes, whose contributions may not always be visible to audiences but remain essential to everything we achieve.

We must remember those who helped build this channel over the past two decades, including colleagues who are no longer with us. Their dedication and sacrifices are part of our history.

Our greatest achievement is not any single programme, interview or award. It is the collective effort of generations of people who have believed in the purpose of this channel.

Journalism in a changing world

The media landscape is changing at an extraordinary pace. Audiences have more choice than ever before, but also face an overwhelming volume of information, misinformation and competing narratives. Artificial intelligence is transforming how content is produced and distributed, while traditional viewing habits continue to evolve.

These developments present challenges, but also opportunities.

We must embrace innovation, explore new storytelling formats and meet audiences wherever they choose to engage with news. But technological progress must never come at the expense of what makes journalism valuable.

Technology cannot replace editorial judgement, human understanding, compassion or the responsibility to establish what is true.

Credibility is earned through consistent, rigorous journalism. Trust takes years to build and can be lost quickly. Neither should ever be taken for granted.

The next chapter

Today, as we celebrate our 20th anniversary, Al Jazeera English also unveils a new on-air look, marking the beginning of another chapter in our journey. But our ambitions extend well beyond what audiences see on their screens.

We want to strengthen our journalism, deepen our storytelling, develop fresh ideas and engage meaningfully with audiences around the world.

Equally important is building a workplace culture based on respect, trust, fairness, openness, collaboration and accountability. A place where people feel valued, ideas are welcomed and everyone has an opportunity to contribute and grow.

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Great journalism requires talented people. Sustaining it requires an environment where they can do their best work.

Twenty years is a significant milestone, but not a destination.

We should be proud of what Al Jazeera English has achieved, while recognising that our continued relevance must be earned every day through the quality of our journalism, the strength of our values and our willingness to evolve.

The world still needs journalism that questions power, challenges assumptions, brings neglected stories to light and places humanity at the centre of its reporting.

That was our promise in 2006. Twenty years later, it remains our responsibility.

Our first 20 years have shaped who we are. What we do next will define who we become.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.