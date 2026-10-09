Bangladesh’s mango diplomacy with India has reached its limits

Cultural gestures have kept relations from collapsing, but repairing ties with New Delhi will require difficult political negotiations.

For two years, Dhaka has deployed a soft diplomatic arsenal of prized Haribhanga mangoes, hilsa fish, jamdani fabrics, and Tangail sarees to keep its relationship with New Delhi from freezing into permanent estrangement. These gestures kept doors open, preserved public channels, and prevented temporary friction from decaying into absolute hostility.

Yet, as the dust settles, a cold geopolitical reality remains visible. Soft power can create an opening, but it cannot settle the hard politics waiting behind it. There comes an inevitable point in every strained diplomatic relationship when the mangoes have simply done all they can.

Since the mass uprising that began in Bangladesh in July 2024 and toppled Sheikh Hasina’s increasingly authoritarian rule of 15 years, Bangladesh has sought to avoid sharp confrontation with India. The instruments chosen by Dhaka were conspicuously soft.

Cultural programmes, textile exhibitions, hilsa festivals and trade gestures were paired with a determined effort by the Bangladeshi High Commission in New Delhi to keep talking to Indian counterparts, even when the respective governments had little pleasant to say to each other. This campaign was not entirely pointless. It was merely incapable of bearing the political weight eventually demanded of it.

A basket of mangoes can generate a momentary thaw. A saree exhibition can fill a grand room with appreciative visitors. A shipment of the coveted silvery delicacy of hilsa can evoke profound nostalgic warmth in Kolkata. None of these things, however, can determine the fate of Hasina, settle disputes over shared river waters, rebuild shattered political trust, or address the core security anxieties of two tightly interconnected neighbouring states.

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That fundamental distinction – between keeping a diplomatic relationship alive and actually repairing its broken core – now defines the delicate balance between Bangladesh and India.

The limits of this approach were demonstrated clearly in 2025. In July, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus’s erstwhile interim administration dispatched 1,000 kilograms (2,200 pounds) of high-grade Haribhanga mangoes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside additional consignments for senior officials and political leaders across New Delhi.

The gesture was interpreted as a deliberate signal that Dhaka sought normal, functional ties despite the intense bitterness that followed Hasina’s overthrow and her subsequent flight to Indian soil. The mangoes arrived swiftly on schedule. The heavy political problems remained exactly where they were.

Hasina remained in India while authorities in Dhaka pursued her formal extradition. The two capitals argued persistently over border management, transit rights, and the treatment of Bangladeshi citizens. Visa services, long a bellwether of bilateral warmth, were suspended and later resumed after Tarique Rahman’s BNP came to power in February this year. But the number of visas issued has still not returned to pre-2024 levels.

Unresolved questions concerning shared water resources, bilateral trade imbalances, and regional security continued to linger without resolution. Soft diplomacy was, at best, a pleasing sweetener rather than the main course.

Few pursued this softer strategy more visibly than Bangladesh’s outgoing envoy in New Delhi, M Riaz Hamidullah. Under his leadership, the High Commission experimented energetically with cultural outreach. The first jamdani exposition in Delhi, held in September 2025, brought traditional Bangladeshi weaving into an Indian artistic space where shared history was obvious.

In April 2026, the mission mounted another exhibition displaying 300 handloom sarees sourced directly from master weavers in Tangail and Pabna. The response from the Indian capital was positive.

As for cultural diplomacy, the initiative was a success. Indian connoisseurs arrived in droves, designers exchanged ideas, and sarees sold out within 24 hours. The shared Bengali cultural inheritance proved far easier to discuss than shared rivers. There was sound logic behind this tactic: building constituencies within Indian society who did not view Bangladesh strictly through the lens of immediate political quarrels provided a crucial buffer.

The diplomatic mistake lies in confusing access with real influence. A sold-out textile exhibition proves Indian admiration for Bangladeshi craftsmanship; it does not indicate agreement with Dhaka’s strategic posture. Cultural familiarity has never guaranteed political convergence in South Asia.

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If it did, Dhaka and Kolkata would have settled every bilateral disagreement over hilsa-laden lunch decades ago. Indeed, even the fabric eventually ran into politics when the Tangail exhibition became entangled in contentious debates over heritage claims and geographical indication status.

Atmospherics inevitably run out of room. Sooner or later, formal political engagement must take over. Nothing illustrates this shift better than the continuing efforts to arrange a visit by Tarique Rahman to New Delhi. India extended invitations for both a direct bilateral visit and attendance at the BRICS summit in his capacity as chair of BIMSTEC.

Rahman did not make the journey. Dhaka noted that a high-level summit required an appropriate environment and mutual respect, while Indian officials publicly underscored that invitations had been extended without producing a visit.

This polite impasse revealed the true state of affairs. A prime ministerial visit requires a substantive agenda, careful political preparation, and deliverable outcomes that both leaders can sell to domestic audiences. India’s high commissioner in Dhaka, Dinesh Trivedi, has repeatedly urged direct top-level dialogue, emphasising that direct contact between leaders is necessary to resolve outstanding issues.

Soft diplomacy operates best when the underlying strategic foundation is already functional. When two governments agree on the fundamentals, cultural affinity adds warmth and colour. When they clash over fundamental interests, soft power can prevent complete rupture, but it cannot negotiate the terms of reconciliation.

India’s previous relationship with Dhaka rested on deep security cooperation, energy links, and established political arrangements. Hasina’s removal dismantled that comfortable architecture.

The leadership in Dhaka now demands a new equilibrium based strictly on sovereignty, reciprocity, and strategic flexibility. New Delhi maintains its own sharp concerns regarding regional security and Dhaka’s shifting external alignments.

These are complex matters involving trade treaties, water allocation, border enforcement, and intelligence cooperation. They cannot be managed by cultural envoys or resolved over dinner menus.

The gestures of the past two years were not failures; they preserved vital space during a turbulent political transition. But symbolism is now yielding diminishing returns. Both capitals understand that the next phase of South Asian geopolitics cannot be stitched together with fabric or negotiated over fruit. The mangoes succeeded in keeping the diplomatic door open. Real political bargaining must now walk through it.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.