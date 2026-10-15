Restoring nature is key to a more resilient future

Nature is humanity’s life-support system, but it is being depleted at an alarming rate, leaving our world increasingly vulnerable. From deadly heatwaves and raging wildfires to catastrophic floods and prolonged droughts, the effects of environmental change have been impossible to ignore this year. With El Nino forecast to intensify, the risks to people, nature and economies are only increasing.

These shocks are unfolding against the backdrop of widespread nature loss, with WWF’s Living Planet Report 2026 finding that the average size of monitored wildlife populations declined by 73 percent between 1970 and 2022. Nature loss is increasingly a question of economic and national resilience – affecting food and water security, health, supply chains and geopolitical stability.

The situation is serious, but science shows there are still grounds for hope.

The economic systems driving nature’s decline can be transformed, and change can accelerate much faster than many may expect. Evidence shows that under the right conditions, positive change can cross a tipping point threshold and become self-reinforcing, making a safer, more resilient future not just possible, but inevitable.

The question is: How can we accelerate the actions needed to trigger those tipping points and accelerate the transition?

Positive tipping points and the opportunity for transformational change

In environmental terms, we often think about tipping points in terms of the threats they pose to vital ecosystems, such as coral reefs or the Amazon rainforest, where constant damage risks compounding and becoming increasingly impossible to reverse. These dangers are real and urgent. However, these tipping point dynamics can also work in our favour.

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Three economic systems are driving most of nature’s decline: the energy system that fuels climate change; the global food system that leads to habitat loss and climate change; and the finance system that bankrolls it all. Triggering tipping points in those systems would see them rapidly transform for the better and reduce harm to the climate and nature. Once that threshold is passed, change can happen quickly as knowledge and technology advance, with solutions becoming cheaper and more accessible and as people learn from others. Encouragingly, progress is already under way – not everywhere, and not yet at the scale required – but enough to demonstrate that change is possible.

The world does not lack goals for 2030. What it lacks is the pace of implementation. With the Global Biodiversity Framework, the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement in place, governments have already agreed on a pathway. Focusing on implementing these agreements in full will create the conditions for rapid systemic change.

The global energy system has already passed a tipping point, with the transition away from fossil fuels to renewable energy now accelerating. While far from complete, this transition demonstrates how rapid systemic change is possible, offering valuable lessons for the equally urgent transformation of our food and financial systems.

Twenty years ago, solar power was used mostly in satellites and pocket calculators. Now, it is the cheapest option for new electricity generation in most countries. Affordable solar panels are electrifying rural households and improving the resilience of food and medical supply chains. Renewable technologies are displacing fossil fuels at a pace few people predicted even a decade ago.

Changing the food and finance systems is proving slower but is no less urgent.

To progress towards a food systems tipping point, we need to hit major milestones in the uptake of nature-positive food production and see wider shifts in consumer demand for healthier, more sustainable foods to reinforce and reward this shift. Some progress is under way with efforts to tackle commodity-driven deforestation, and more than 130 countries have national strategic plans for food system transformation, but commitments have not yet translated into the policies and incentives needed to accelerate the transition.

Tipping the finance system so that more finance flows to activities that protect and restore nature than activities that harm it is a fundamental challenge. Reaching this tipping point will require a combination of regulatory change, subsidy reform, and a shift in how the sector values climate and nature as material financial risks. If even a portion of the money currently directed towards harmful activities is redirected to environmental recovery, it could shift the economics of the entire transformation.

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Governments meeting at the COP17 biodiversity and COP31 climate conferences have before them a vital opportunity to work together to accelerate the actions needed to trigger positive tipping points and to build resilience into societies and the global economy.

Learning from conservation success

Hidden within the broader picture of global biodiversity decline are inspiring stories of species recovery. Populations of green sea turtles and tigers are rebounding due to dedicated conservation work bringing together governments, communities and organisations.

Creating systemic change will similarly take action from all of us, from governments to businesses, financial institutions, local communities, and individuals. We know where we need to get to and the hurdles we need to overcome together; the task now is to create the conditions in which positive change gathers momentum and starts reinforcing itself.

Building strength and resilience into our natural support system will require the courage to shift from extractive, wasteful economies focused on short-term gain to systems that are sustainable and regenerative for the long-term benefit of all. We have the goals, the solutions and pathways to get there. Yes, there might be setbacks along the way, but science shows nature and the climate can still recover and that change can happen faster than we might think.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.