Will Democrats move beyond rhetoric on Israel’s illegal settlements?

A shift is taking place in Washington. Senate Democrats are moving to sanction individuals and entities involved in Israel’s E1 settlement project, one of the most consequential efforts to reshape the occupied West Bank. The timing is significant. Reports that the project may have been put on hold raise the question of whether the pause represents a substantive policy change or merely a tactical delay. Meanwhile, the Senate is preparing to leave Washington this week, narrowing the immediate window for action. The question is no longer simply whether Democrats object to illegal settlement expansion, but whether they are prepared to turn those objections into consequences.

The legislation, introduced on September 23 by Senators Chris Coons, Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden and Ruben Gallego, would target individuals and entities involved in facilitating settlement construction in E1. It has at least 10 Democratic cosponsors and was referred to the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee.

E1 lies between occupied East Jerusalem and the major illegal settlement of Maale Adumim. Its development has long been viewed by Palestinian officials, foreign governments and advocates of a two-state solution as particularly consequential because construction there could disrupt territorial continuity between northern and southern parts of the occupied West Bank while further isolating East Jerusalem. The issue, therefore, is not simply another settlement project, but whether the geography of the West Bank is being altered in ways that could make Palestinian territorial self-determination increasingly difficult.

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From condemnation to accountability

The proposed legislation would impose sanctions on foreign individuals and entities determined by the Treasury Department to have facilitated settlement construction or related activity in E1, including participation in tenders. It would also target those involved in organising, financing or facilitating the transfer of Israeli civilians into illegal settlements in the area.

That would represent a departure from the traditional Washington response. A government can dismiss a diplomatic protest; sanctions affecting companies, individuals or access to the US financial system are harder to ignore. Yet the measure remains a proposal, its prospects are uncertain, and the House of Representatives is out of session. The Senate’s impending departure means the immediate political opportunity is narrowing, although the legislation will remain alive during the recess.

Its significance, therefore, may depend as much on what happens when Congress returns as on what happens before it leaves.

What does an E1 pause actually mean?

Reports that the E1 project may have been put on hold deserve attention, but also caution. A suspension, delay in tenders or postponement would not necessarily amount to abandonment. Nor would it reverse settlement expansion already approved or resolve the broader question of the West Bank’s territorial future.

If E1 has merely been deferred, Washington should not mistake a pause for a policy change. But if the project has genuinely been halted, the moment presents an opportunity to test whether US pressure can help turn temporary restraint into a durable decision.

That is where sanctions could matter. Their significance would not necessarily lie in punishing a project after the fact, but in establishing that settlement expansion can carry consequences before the process becomes irreversible.

The Democratic contradiction

The Democratic debate must also confront the Biden administration’s record. The administration repeatedly stated that settlements were inconsistent with international law and harmful to the prospects for a two-state solution. Yet those objections coexisted with continued military assistance and a broader strategic relationship with Israel. Washington thus continued to articulate support for Palestinian statehood while doing relatively little to prevent developments that could make such a state increasingly difficult to realise.

That contradiction has not been confined to one administration. Successive US governments have often treated settlement expansion as an obstacle to peace while stopping short of using significant leverage to prevent it.

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The political environment within the Democratic Party, however, is changing. A growing number of Democratic lawmakers are challenging aspects of Israeli policy, including settlement expansion and pogroms. The E1 legislation reflects a broader debate over whether support for Israel must also mean insulating Israeli government policies from meaningful US consequences.

What would meaningful change require?

For the E1 initiative to become more than symbolism, Congress would have to establish clear criteria for sanctions, consistent enforcement and the political willingness to sustain them. More fundamentally, Washington would have to confront the larger framework of its relationship with Israel.

If Palestinian self-determination remains a US policy objective, a basic question follows: what happens when an ally pursues policies that American officials themselves say undermine that objective?

For decades, the answer has mostly been diplomatic objection without corresponding leverage. The proposed sanctions would introduce something largely missing from US settlement policy: the possibility that settlement activity could carry a tangible cost in the United States.

That does not guarantee passage, nor would sanctions by themselves resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But they would alter the terms of the debate by linking Washington’s stated policy to an instrument capable of imposing consequences.

The test comes after the headlines

The E1 initiative should therefore be neither exaggerated nor dismissed. It remains at the beginning of the congressional process, with the House out of session and the Senate preparing to leave Washington. The immediate prospects for enactment may be uncertain. But the more important test is whether its sponsors continue to press the issue after the current political moment has passed.

If E1 has been temporarily put on hold, Washington has an opportunity to press for a permanent halt rather than treating the pause as sufficient. “If the project proceeds, Congress will face a clearer choice over whether settlement activity should continue to be met with statements of concern or tangible consequences.

Ultimately, E1 is about more than a strip of land between Jerusalem and Maale Adumim. It is a test of whether US foreign policy means what it says. Washington has spent decades declaring that settlement expansion undermines Palestinian self-determination and the prospects for a negotiated peace, while rarely attaching a meaningful cost to it.

The E1 legislation offers Democrats an opportunity to begin closing that gap. The decisive question is not whether Washington can issue another warning, but whether it is finally prepared to make its own stated principles matter and make clear that a US commitment to Palestinian self-determination cannot remain a diplomatic phrase while the realities on the ground move in the opposite direction.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.