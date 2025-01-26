Now, it is time to grieve in Gaza

The ceasefire has not put an end to my people’s suffering; it has only given them time to mourn.

It’s been a week since a ceasefire was declared in Gaza. For the first time in 15 months, the relentless sound of explosions has been replaced by silence. But this silence is not peace. It is a silence that screams loss, devastation, and grief – a pause in the destruction, not its end. It feels like standing amid the ashes of a home, searching for something, anything, that survived.

The images coming out of Gaza are haunting. Children with hollow eyes stand in the rubble of what was once their home. Parents hold onto the remains of toys, photographs, and clothing – fragments of a life that no longer exists. Every face tells a story of trauma and survival, of lives interrupted and torn apart. I can barely bring myself to look, but I force myself to because turning away feels like abandoning them. They deserve to be seen.

When I called my mother after the ceasefire was announced, the first thing she said to me was, “Now we can grieve.” Those words pierced through me like a blade. For months, there was no space for grief. The fear of imminent death consumed every waking moment, leaving no room for mourning. How do you grieve for what you have lost when you are fighting to survive? But now, as the bombs stop falling, the grief comes rushing in like a flood, overwhelming and unrelenting.

More than 47,000 people – men, women, and children – are dead. Forty-seven thousand souls extinguished, their lives stolen in unimaginable ways. More than 100,000 are injured, many maimed for life. Behind these numbers are faces, dreams, and families who will never be whole again. The scale of loss is so vast it feels impossible to grasp, but in Gaza, grief is never abstract. It is personal, it is raw, and it is everywhere.

People in Gaza grieve loved ones, and they also grieve their homes. The loss of a home is more than the loss of a physical structure. A friend of mine in Gaza, who also lost his home, told me, “A home is like a child of yours. It takes years to build, and you care for it, always wanting it to look its best.”

In Gaza, people often build their homes brick by brick, sometimes with their own hands. Losing your home means the loss of safety, of comfort, of a place where love is shared and memories are made. A home is not just bricks and mortar; it is where life unfolds. To lose it is to lose a piece of yourself, and in Gaza, countless families have lost that piece over and over again.

My parents’ home, the house that sheltered my childhood memories, is gone. Burned to the ground, it is now a heap of ash and twisted metal. Six of my siblings’ homes have also been destroyed, their lives uprooted and scattered like the debris of their walls. What remains are stories we tell ourselves to survive – stories of resilience, of endurance, of hope, perhaps. But even those feel fragile now.

For those of us outside Gaza, the grief is compounded by guilt. Guilt for not being there, for not enduring the same terror as our loved ones, for living a life of relative safety while they suffer. It is an unbearable tension—wanting to be strong for them but feeling utterly helpless. I try to hold onto the idea that my voice, my words, can make a difference, but even that feels inadequate against the magnitude of their pain.

My family’s story of loss is just one of tens of thousands. Entire neighbourhoods have been wiped out, communities turned to dust. The scale of destruction is beyond comprehension. Schools, hospitals, mosques, and homes – all are reduced to rubble. Gaza has been stripped of its infrastructure, its economy shattered, its people traumatised. And yet, somehow, they endure.

The resilience of the Palestinian people is both inspiring and heartbreaking. Inspiring because they continue to survive, to rebuild, to dream of a better future despite the odds. Heartbreaking because no one should have to be this resilient. No one should have to endure this level of suffering just to exist.

But even as we feel relief now, we know that any ceasefire is temporary, by default. How can it be anything else when the root cause of this devastation – the occupation – remains? As long as Gaza is blockaded, as long as Palestinians are denied their freedom and dignity, as long as their land is occupied, and as long as Israel is supported by the West to act with impunity, the cycle of violence will continue.

Ceasefires are not solutions; they are merely interruptions, pauses, a momentary reprieve in a cycle of violence that has defined Gaza’s reality for far too long. Without addressing the underlying injustice, they are doomed to fail, leaving Gaza trapped in an endless loop of destruction and despair.

True peace requires more than an end to the bombing. It requires an end to the blockade, to the occupation, to the systemic oppression that has made life in Gaza unbearable.

The international community cannot look away now that the bombs have stopped falling. They must hold Israel accountable for its actions. The work of rebuilding Gaza is important, but the work of addressing the root causes of this conflict is more urgent. It requires political courage, moral clarity, and an unwavering commitment to justice. Anything less is a betrayal of the people of Gaza.

For my family, the road ahead is long. They will rebuild, as they always do. They will find a way to create a new sense of home amid the ruins. But the scars of this genocide will never fade. My mother’s words – “Now we can grieve” – will echo in my mind forever, a reminder of the immense human cost of this conflict.

As I write this, I am overwhelmed by a mix of emotions: anger, sorrow, and a glimmer of hope. Anger at the world for allowing such atrocities to take place, sorrow for the lives lost and the homes destroyed, and hope that one day, my people will know peace. Until then, we grieve. We grieve for the dead, for the living, for the life we once knew and the life we still dream of.

