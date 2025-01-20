Syrians are ready to rebuild their country, but they need solidarity

Syria is not ready to welcome back its refugees. It needs international support to get there.

It has been more than a month since Bashar al-Assad’s regime collapsed in Syria, marking the end of a 13-year-long revolution. This event brought hope to me and millions of Syrians who have long struggled for justice, freedom and dignity.

In just a few weeks, a lot has changed. After being prevented from having a presence in most of Syria for years, Syria Relief/Action For Humanity, the humanitarian organisation I work for, finally established a formal office in Damascus. A colleague who had spent much of his life in Turkiye is excited to return to his home in the Syrian capital and rebuild his life there.

One of my close friends who hadn’t seen his family inside Syria for more than a decade was able to travel to his hometown of Homs and reunite with his loved ones. I, personally, look forward to showing my children – all born in Turkiye – a Syria very different from the one I grew up in.

Amid the overwhelming joy of seeing our country free and at peace, there is also the realisation of the immense challenges that are lying ahead. The realities of Syria’s current socioeconomic situation are daunting.

The past 13 years of untold suffering, destruction and displacement cannot be erased overnight. Critical infrastructure, including roads, the power grid and water pipelines, has been decimated. The economy is in tatters as trade and supply chains remain disrupted.

Syria’s education system stands in a state of near collapse in many parts of the country as many schools are either destroyed or still used as shelters for the internally displaced. According to UNICEF, more than 2.4 million children are out of school, and another 1 million are at risk of dropping out. This increases the likelihood of negative coping mechanisms, such as child labour and child marriage.

Education – especially at the primary and secondary levels – is in need of prioritisation to prevent the loss of an entire generation to illiteracy. It is important to also note that universities have been significantly affected with many facilities damaged and students forced to abandon their studies.

Landmines and other explosive remnants of the war are another significant hurdle to Syria’s recovery. The danger they pose is dire, especially to children. In the past month alone, at least 80 people – including 12 children – have been killed due to mine-related incidents.

Half of Syria’s population now lives in areas contaminated with landmines. As displaced people begin to return home, the hazards posed by these explosives cannot be ignored.

Meanwhile, external interventions and foreign interference continue to fuel instability, and pockets of violence persist.

Given all this, I am deeply troubled by the decision of several countries hosting Syrian refugees to suspend asylum applications. Make no mistake – Syrians want nothing more than to return to their country. It is our home, and we long to be part of rebuilding it.

But Syria is not yet prepared for large-scale returns. Host countries must wait until returns can be safe, dignified and sustainable. In the meantime, they should allow Syrians to return temporarily to assess the situation without fear of being denied re-entry.

For Syria to become suitable for the mass return of refugees, there are a number of areas in which it needs outside support.

First, international donors must mobilise additional resources to meet Syria’s urgent humanitarian needs. As of 2024, 16.7 million people were in need of assistance, the highest number since the start of the conflict in 2011.

Funds are needed to address food shortages, support the return of internally displaced people to their homes, and provide essential shelter and health services.

Local and national organisations that have proven their effectiveness on the ground must be prioritised in the distribution of funding with flexible mechanisms that allow for an adaptive response to the constantly changing situation.

Second, the education of Syria’s children must be prioritised. Establishing safe learning spaces for children is vital to prevent an entire generation from losing access to education.

Third, Syria needs help in the political rehabilitation process. Hundreds of thousands of people have suffered political violence under the previous regime. Survivors of torture and enforced disappearances must receive specialised care, and reparations must be provided to the families of the disappeared and deceased.

Syria also needs international cooperation to secure justice for the crimes committed by al-Assad’s regime, whether through international courts or transitional justice mechanisms. Such efforts are crucial for upholding accountability.

Fourth, an economic recovery cannot proceed while Syria remains under sanctions. There must be diplomatic engagement with the transitional authorities in Damascus and a reassessment of economic restrictions. Sanctions stifle the delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts.

Fifth, Syria needs assistance in landmine clearance and the removal of unexploded ordnance. This is a crucial step in ensuring the safety of displaced Syrians who want to return to their homes.

It is important for me to emphasise that Syrians do not want to remain in a state of emergency and aid dependency; we are ready for reconstruction and development.

After years of darkness, we can finally see the light. Syria’s future is in our hands, but solidarity and cooperation from the global community are essential so we can address urgent challenges. Together, we can help Syria rebuild, so it can emerge stronger, more inclusive and more just than ever before.

The views expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera's editorial stance.