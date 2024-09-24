Silencing us at the DNC will only make us stronger

As delegates at the 2024 Democratic National Convention that took place in August in Chicago, we stood up for what we believe is a fundamental issue of justice and human rights. We came to the convention in solidarity with millions of people around the world protesting and demonstrating against the genocide in Gaza.

The banner we displayed at the DNC calling to “Stop Arming Israel” was not just an expression of personal beliefs; it was a demand for the Democratic Party to live up to its proclaimed values.

The response to our protest was as symbolic as it was violent. Nadia, a hijab-wearing Muslim woman from Florida, was repeatedly struck with “We Love Joe” signs by union members. Liano, representing Michigan, was escorted out by security. Esam, a delegate from Connecticut, faced police intimidation.

What happened to us is part of a broader pattern of marginalising progressive voices within the party. But the Democratic establishment’s choice to silence us has only strengthened our resolve.

We represent a significant and growing portion of the Democratic base – one that is increasingly disillusioned with a party leadership that refuses to listen to voices demanding justice. The establishment may see us as troublemakers, but we see ourselves as the conscience of the party, pushing it to live up to its stated ideals.

We are not fringe radicals. We are the voices of a new generation of Democrats who are tired of seeing our values compromised. Our demands are simple: we want a Democratic Party that prioritises human rights, stands up for the oppressed, and does not shy away from challenging unjust power structures, whether foreign or domestic.

The party’s current stance on the genocide in Gaza is a major point of contention within the Democratic electorate. While the party leadership continues to support unconditional military aid to Israel, a growing number of Democrats, especially younger voters and people of colour, are calling for a more balanced approach.

Our actions at the convention were part of a larger movement that has been gaining momentum across the country. From college campuses to community organisations, more and more Americans are speaking out against the unconditional support for Israel’s policies. This groundswell of activism is challenging long-held assumptions and demanding a foreign policy that aligns with our values of human rights and international law.

The Democratic Party’s response to our protest – silencing and removal – is emblematic of a larger problem. It reflects a reluctance to engage with difficult questions and a tendency to prioritise political expediency over moral clarity. But this approach is shortsighted. By refusing to address these concerns, the party risks alienating a significant portion of its base and losing its moral authority on issues of social justice.

Silencing us at the DNC will not make us go away. It, in fact, has only emboldened us. We are more determined than ever to continue our fight, not just within the Democratic Party, but across the broader political landscape. The more the establishment tries to suppress our voices, the louder we will become.

Our protests at the DNC were just the beginning. We will continue to organise, speak out, and demand that the Democratic Party takes a stand for what is right. The future of the party, and indeed the future of American democracy, depends on whether it can embrace the full spectrum of voices within its ranks.

As we move forward, we call on all those who believe in justice and human rights to join us in this fight. Together, we can create a Democratic Party that truly represents the progressive values it claims to champion – a party that stands firmly against oppression and injustice, both at home and abroad. Democratic lawmakers from both chambers of Congress were split in their attendance with roughly half boycotting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress earlier this year.

The time for change is now, and we are ready to lead it. We call on the Democratic leadership to push for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza in a way that it actually happens; condition military aid to Israel on compliance with international law and human rights standards; support diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in the region; recognise and address the humanitarian crisis in Palestinian territories; embrace open dialogue on these issues within the party, rather than suppress dissenting voices.

The Democratic Party can choose to evolve and embrace the change among its voters by heeding our call, or it can continue to resist and risk losing its moral standing and the support of a generation of activists and voters. While it grapples with this choice, we stand united in our commitment to creating a more just and equitable world, and we will not rest until our voices are heard and our demands addressed. Gaza will stand between Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House in November.

The views expressed in this article are the authors’ own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.