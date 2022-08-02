Why didn’t you care about Africa’s hunger crisis?

Why does the world only care about food insecurity when it affects countries outside Africa, asks researcher Nkululeko Majozi.

The food crises across the world triggered by the Ukraine war have suddenly put the issue of food security at the top of the global agenda. But in Africa, hunger is not an emerging issue – it has always been a part of our lives. So why is the world only taking notice now?

Because of the global distribution of power, we live in a world where certain humanitarian issues are only seen as pressing problems when they start affecting the Global North. And since the beginning of the Ukraine war, food insecurity started being an issue not only for Africa but also for parts of the Global North.

Researcher Nkululeko Majozi says it is high time that the world realises food insecurity has always been and still is a global threat.

