US gun killings are a public health problem

Trauma surgeon Joseph V Sakran says after the Uvalde school massacre, being silent on gun violence is being complicit.

What happened in Uvalde, Texas was the slaughter of children. When I heard the news, I first thought about those families who had lost their children. Then I thought about what we, as trauma surgeons and healthcare professionals, have to do every day in cities all across America: to try and explain to mums and dads why their child is never coming home again.

At the age of 17, I, too, was shot in the throat and nearly killed. So when I heard about Uvalde, I thought of my own family and what they must have gone through when the surgeon walked out to tell them their son had been shot.

There are trauma surgeons in this country delivering such devastating news to families every day. And this is unacceptable.

This is not a Democratic problem. This is not a Republican problem.

This is an American problem – a uniquely American public health problem.

