Skip links

Skip to Content
Live
OPINION
Opinions|Coronavirus pandemic

With one simple decision, the Canadian government can save lives

Canada can help Bolivia, and the world, defeat COVID-19 by temporarily lifting patent protections for vaccines.

28 Sep 2021
A health worker applies a dose of vaccine as part of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 at Rodriguez wholesale market on August 25, 2021, in La Paz, Bolivia [File: Gaston Brito/Getty Images]
A health worker applies a dose of vaccine as part of the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 at Rodriguez wholesale market on August 25, 2021, in La Paz, Bolivia [File: Gaston Brito/Getty Images]

With one simple decision, the Canadian government can save lives. This is the message I want to bring to Canada’s newly re-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

On May 11 of this year, the Plurinational State of Bolivia signed an agreement with the Canadian manufacturer “Biolyse Pharma” to produce 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines using the Jensen vaccine formula of the North American company Johnson and Johnson. The implementation of this agreement depends on the Canadian government carrying out the necessary procedures so that the vaccines can be produced under the compulsory licensing mechanism established by the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The compulsory licensing procedure is now the only way for these vaccines to be produced, since repeated attempts to obtain a voluntary license from the pharmaceutical company holding the patent have been unsuccessful.

If a compulsory license can be obtained and the agreement implemented, Canada and Bolivia would be establishing a path for developing countries to acquire vaccines much quickly and at prices well below the current ones.

Bolivia notified the Council for Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) of its intention to use the special compulsory licensing system, and Biolyse Pharma is in a position to apply for a compulsory license in Canada under its patent legislation and the provisions of the WTO TRIPS agreement.

This agreement, however, cannot go forward until the Canadian government issues a “compulsory license” for Biolyse to manufacture the vaccine in Canada and export it to Bolivia.

The previous Canadian government did not grant the compulsory license that would allow Biolyse to produce and export the vaccines. This silence was denounced at the Progressive International Summit for Vaccine Internationalism by Canadian opposition MP Niki Ashton, who called it “unacceptable and shameful”.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a threat to us all. People from every nation, every social class, are facing the risk of getting severely ill, dying, or losing their loved ones to the virus. But, unfortunately, not all human beings have the same access to medical supplies and vaccines that can help them protect themselves from COVID-19.

So far, 85 percent of the vaccines administered worldwide have been administered in high and upper-middle income countries and only 1.9 percent of the doses have been administered in low income countries.

This is an alarming statistic, as it shows that we are nowhere near our common goal of vaccinating most of the world’s population against COVID-19 and starting to recover from the tragic impact this pandemic had on our lives.

This is why I am calling on the Canadian government to take action.

Today, we can join forces to ensure that the pharmaceutical patent protection system of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is made less bureaucratic and human life is prioritised before corporate profit. This does not mean doing away with pharmaceutical companies, but rather increasing their production capacity.

People in countries with limited access to COVID-19 vaccines cannot wait to follow the bureaucratic processes for patent release – they are losing their lives and livelihoods to this virus every single day.

As we face an unprecedented global public health emergency, what we need is speed and efficiency. Our inability to move quickly has already caused so much pain –  tens of thousands of lives continue to be lost in developing countries due to vaccine shortages.

Canada has experience in leading on this issue. In 2007, it granted a compulsory license for a Canadian company to produce an antiretroviral treatment for HIV/AIDS and export it to Rwanda. So we are hopeful that it will take a similar stance on COVID-19 vaccines.

Since early 2020, the world has been going through an unprecedented health, economic, social and humanitarian crisis. It has been a difficult period for many of us. We have seen clearly the need for unity and collaboration in the face of a global crisis. The pandemic has provided us with an opportunity to reflect on how individuals and countries should behave to counter a threat to our collective future.

This is a time for empathy. This is a time for unity. We can only end this pandemic that is still devastating our world by working together and ensuring that all countries have access to vaccines that can help them stem the spread of COVID-19.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.

  • Benjamin Blanco
    Benjamin Blanco
    Bolivian Minister of Foreign Trade and Integration
    Benjamin Blanco is the Bolivian Minister of Foreign Trade and Integration and a member of Progressive International’s Union for Vaccine Internationalism
More from Author
OPINION

Inclusive science must follow the UN Food Systems Summit

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed reacts during a press briefing on the UN Food Systems Summit at the UN headquarters on September 23, 2021 [Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images]
OPINION

America’s litany of lethal lies

Aimal Ahmadi, stands next to the wreckage of the car of his brother, Zemari, who was killed, along with two adults and seven children, by a US drone strike in the Kwaja Burga neighbourhood of Kabul on September 18, 2021 [AFP/Hoshang Hashimi]
OPINION

UK universal credit cut: ‘We don’t know how we will survive’

In this photo illustration, a laptop screen shows a notice to a benefits recipient that the temporary coronavirus (COVID-19) increase to their Universal Credit payment will be removed by the end of September on 5th September, 2021 in Leeds, United Kingdom. British Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to remove the 20-pound-a-week uplift to Universal Credit recipients in a move that critics have said will force the country&#39;s poorest further into poverty. [Daniel Harvey Gonzalez/In Pictures via Getty Images]
OPINION

Sabina Nessa’s murder and the grievability of women’s lives

A person holds a placard during a vigil in memory of Sabina Nessa, a teacher who was murdered in Pegler Square, in London on September 24, 2021 [Reuters/Peter Nicholls]
Most Read

UEFA drops disciplinary action against three breakaway clubs

The three clubs are the last, among a total of 12, not to have distanced themselves from a breakaway project that caused uproar in April [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]

‘Unprecedented’ power cuts in China hits homes, factories

China aims to hit peak emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060 [File: Olivia Zhang/ AP]

Taliban takes on ISKP, its most serious foe in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters patrol in Jalalabad [File: EPA]

Hezbollah using fuel patronage to deflect anger, analysts say

People hold Hezbollah flags as a convoy of tanker trucks carrying Iranian oil drive in Baalbeck, Lebanon [File: Aziz Taher/Reuters]