Live
OPINION
Opinions|Environment

Restoring degrading lands can help us mitigate climate change

Land can be our greatest ally in fighting climate change, but first we need to restore it to full health.

  • Inger Andersen
    Inger Andersen
    Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme
  • Ibrahim Thiaw
    Ibrahim Thiaw
    Under-Secretary General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification
2 Jun 2021
The Great Green Wall Initiative, which was launched by the AU in 2007, is aiming to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land across the Sahel in an 8,000 km-long strip, sequester 250 million tons of carbon, and create 10 million jobs in rural areas by 2030 [greatgreenwall.org]
The Great Green Wall Initiative, which was launched by the AU in 2007, is aiming to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land across the Sahel in an 8,000 km-long strip, sequester 250 million tons of carbon, and create 10 million jobs in rural areas by 2030 [greatgreenwall.org]

Humanity faces a herculean task to reverse climate change and protect the natural world that supports us. We must retool human society to live in harmony with nature – all while leaving space for people in developing nations to prosper and grow.

We want this to happen immediately. But we must be realistic. Even if everyone starts immediately to turn their promises on climate change and nature loss into action – as they should and must – we are looking at decades of work.

To buy time to complete these transformations, particularly the transition to zero-carbon economies, we need fast-acting and simple solutions. Solutions that slow climate change, restore nature and biodiversity, protect us against pandemics, allow us to produce more food, create jobs, reduce inequalities, build peace.

Restoring degrading land can do all of that quickly, at relatively low cost, and with modest technological solutions. We must pull out all the stops to unlock the full potential of the land as the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration gets underway.

We must be clear that land restoration cannot do it all. It is not a substitute for wider reform or an excuse for inaction. We still need to fully change the energy and transport systems, reform agriculture, rethink how we produce and consume resources, find ways to expand cities and infrastructure without destroying nature and so much more. But if we restore the land to health, we can deliver larger benefits.

One in every five hectares of land is unusable. Restoring just 350 million hectares of the degraded land could, by 2030, remove greenhouse gases roughly equal to half the world’s annual emissions from the atmosphere. Inaction is irresponsible at a time when we need to rapidly bring down emissions to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

What is more, restoring land can earn an extra 1.4 trillion in agricultural production every year, at a time when the world is trying to figure out how to feed ever-growing populations. It can reduce the need for new land clearances for agriculture, at a time when we need to reverse the rapid decline of nature and the biodiversity it supports. And it can reinstate natural buffers against diseases that jump from animals to humans, at a time when humanity is still counting the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restoring forests, wetlands and other ecosystems can fortify nature’s defences against weather extremes, at a time when climate change-linked storms, floods and droughts are becoming the norm. Restoring the land can create employment, at a time when hundreds of millions of jobs are being lost, hitting women and youth particularly hard in many countries.

This is not wishful thinking. The benefits of land restoration are visible now in many places, from Burkina Faso and China to Costa Rica.

Take Africa’s Great Green Wall Initiative, which is aiming to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land across the Sahel in an 8,000 km-long strip, sequester 250 million tonnes of carbon, and create 10 million jobs in rural areas by 2030. The initiative, which was launched in 2007 by the African Union, has already restored over 20 million hectares across the continent, sequestered tonnes of carbon and created over 300,000 rural jobs. In response to these promising early results, a cash stimulus of over $14 billion, known as the Great Green Wall Accelerator, was announced by world leaders at the One Planet Summit in January to help speed up the completion of the project. This is the model we need to follow.

The number of countries and companies making commitments to keep the land healthy grew during the UN Decade for Deserts and the Fight against Desertification, which ended last year. Over 100 countries are now pursuing Land Degradation Neutrality goals through the UN Convention to Combat Desertification. This is 450 million hectares of commitments, and counting – roughly half of the one billion in global restoration commitments to date.

But we need to pick up the pace. More than 125 countries plan to restore about a billion hectares over the next decade. We need to pull out all the stops to deliver on these commitments. This should start with governments investing in land restoration in their pandemic recovery packages and placing a stronger focus on healthy land in national commitments under the Paris Agreement. It should continue all the way through the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

Land is our greatest ally this decade as we seek to undo the damage our species has wrought on the nature, and ourselves. But first we must restore it to full health.

The views expressed in this article are the authors’ own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.

  • Inger Andersen
    Inger Andersen
    Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme
    Inger Andersen is Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme. She has more than 30 years of experience in international development economics, environmental sustainability, strategy, and operations.
  • Ibrahim Thiaw
    Ibrahim Thiaw
    Under-Secretary General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification
    Ibrahim Thiaw is Under-Secretary General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification. He has close to 40 years of experience in sustainable development, environmental governance, and natural resource management.
More from OPINION
OPINION

The Belarus plane hijacking reflects appeasement of tyranny

Roman Protasevich was arrested in Minsk, Belarus on March 26, 2017 along with dozens of other protesters at a rally [File: AP/Sergei Grits]
OPINION

Roma mistrust in governments is an obstacle to COVID-19 recovery

A Roma activist carries food donation during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Miskolc, Hungary April 30, 2020. . [Bernadett Szabo/Reuters]
OPINION

Palestine and the UN’s ‘responsibility to protect’ doctrine

Major General Indar Jit Rikyhe of India reviews a guard of honour on arrival at the Gaza Strip Airfield on January 29, 1966 to take over as commander of the United Nations Emergency Force in the Gaza Strip [File: AP]
OPINION

Remembering the history of ‘Black Wall Street’

In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. For decades, when it was discussed at all, the killing of hundreds of people in a prosperous black business district in 1921 was referred to as the Tulsa race riot. Under new standards developed by teachers for approaching the topic, students are encouraged to consider the differences between labeling it a “massacre” instead of a “riot,” as it is still commemorated in state laws. (Alvin C. Krupnick Co./Library of Congress via AP)
Most Read

Large Iranian navy ship sinks after catching fire

The vessel sank close to the port of Jask in the south of the country, near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway [Handout via EPA]

Netanyahu faces uncertain future as coalition deadline nears

Netanyahu is Israel&#39;s longest serving prime minister [File: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

H7N9 has infected 1,668 people and killed 616 since 2013, according to the FAO [File: Stringer/AFP]

Poverty, stigma behind bodies floating in India’s Ganges river

Relatives carry the body of a man for cremation after they, according to the relatives, were denied permission for his burial, past shallow sand graves of people, some of which are suspected to have died from COVID-19, on the banks of the Ganges River in Shringverpur on the outskirts of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh [File: Ritesh Shukla/Reuters]