Live
OPINION
Opinions|Rohingya

The world must act now to stop the brutality of Myanmar’s junta

The army’s power grab is not only destroying democracy, it may also lead to another onslaught against the Rohingya.

  • Tun Khin
    Tun Khin
    Tun Khin is President of Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK.
7 Mar 2021
Myanmar citizens living in Thailand protest against the military coup in their country in front of the UN office in Bangkok, Thailand on March 7, 2021 [Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun]
Myanmar citizens living in Thailand protest against the military coup in their country in front of the UN office in Bangkok, Thailand on March 7, 2021 [Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun]

The streets of Myanmar are covered in blood – again. On March 3, the military which seized power more than one month ago dropped any pretence about allowing peaceful protests against the coup. In a brutal crackdown, at least 38 people were killed across the country, but the actual death toll is likely to be higher.

The shocking scenes brought back painful memories of the military-led repression of protests in Myanmar in 1988 and 2007, as well as military-led violence against ethnic groups like the Rohingya. The bloody scenes must be a wakeup call for the world to act now to support the protesters and ensure a return to a genuinely inclusive democracy. If the Myanmar army’s reign of terror becomes normalised, there is every chance violence will escalate.

Since the new military regime seized power on February 1, it has arrested hundreds of opposition activists, abolished the democratically elected parliament, and enacted a slew of new repressive laws. People in Myanmar have responded by organising a Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) that has ground much of the country to a halt, as everyone from civil servants to doctors and train drivers has refused to work in protest against the new junta.

For us Rohingya, the violence on March 3 echoes the vicious, genocidal military campaign unleashed in Rakhine State in 2017. The army and its proxies killed thousands of people and drove more than 700,000 to flee into Bangladesh. The Myanmar military, or Tatmadaw as it is known, has also committed war crimes and crimes against humanity against other ethnic minorities.

Friends and family members I speak to back home in Rakhine State are terrified the coup violence can escalate and reach them as well. If the military feels enough domestic pressure, there is every risk it could try to stir up “patriotic” support for renewed military campaigns against the Rohingya or other minorities.

However, there have been glimmers of hope over the past month with the tentative thaw in relations between ethnic groups, united in their hatred of the military. I have been inundated with messages on social media from Bamar people who apologise for spewing hate speech against the Rohingya and say they now understand the Tatmadaw is the common enemy. From the camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, Rohingya refugees have posted their support for protesters.

This interethnic solidarity shows what Myanmar could look like if there were no military interference. We cannot forget that during the election in 2020, many people – including the Rohingya – were effectively disenfranchised. But to reverse this process, to build an equitable society where people from all walks of life and ethnic backgrounds enjoy equal rights, we first have to defeat the coup. And for that, we urgently need the world’s support.

This year’s coup – and the violence over the past few weeks – is the direct result of the world’s failure to act forcefully against the military in the past, not least after the campaign against the Rohingya in 2017.  Many of the commanders identified as responsible then – including Senior General Min Aung Hlaing – are now in direct control of the country. It is no exaggeration to say brutality and repression is in the DNA of the Tatmadaw.

The international community must take a forceful stance against the coup and push for an immediate return to democracy. Countries must impose targeted sanctions on the military leadership and their associated businesses, along with a global arms embargo.

Crucially, efforts to hold the military to account for past abuses must be prioritised. States must add support to the investigations already happening at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice, while members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) must finally stop playing politics with people’s lives and support a full referral to the ICC. Only justice can break this cycle of violence.

Regional governments must take responsible action as well. For the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), this coup is a litmus test for its ability to play a constructive and democratic role in the region. Indonesia has so far led diplomatic efforts reportedly focused on making sure the Tatmadaw keeps its commitment to hold new elections within a year. While regional engagement is welcome, this is a deeply flawed plan that would essentially legitimise a military coup.

ASEAN must instead push the Tatmadaw back into the barracks and facilitate the return of the government that was democratically elected in November last year. China must also stop shielding Myanmar from scrutiny on the world stage and stop threatening to veto action against the military coup at the UNSC.

Most importantly, the world must show its unconditional support to those risking their lives and liberty for democracy across Myanmar. The CDM and protesters need to be recognised as legitimate actors and offered the help they need, whether political, economic or technical. Ultimately, the pressure the military feels from within the country will always be much more effective than anything from the outside.

As Rohingya people, we know from heart-breaking experience what being on the receiving end of the Tatmadaw’s wrath means. On March 3, at least 38 more people in Myanmar sacrificed their lives to stand up to a military that craves power above all else. Now, the world must unite and act so that these sacrifices were not in vain.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.

  • Tun Khin
    Tun Khin
    Tun Khin is President of Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK.
    Tun Khin was born and brought up in Arakan State, Burma. His grandfather was a Parliamentary Secretary during democratic period of Burma. Although well-established and respected, alongside a million other ethnic Rohingya, Tun Khin was rendered stateless by a 1982 nationality law that excluded the Rohingya from a list of groups considered indigenous and therefore eligible for Burmese nationality. He is current President of Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK which has been a leading voice for Rohingya people around the world. Tun Khin has briefed officials on the continuing human rights violations committed against Rohingya populations at the US Congress and State Department, British Parliament, Swedish Parliament, European Union Parliament and Commission, the UN Indigenous Forum in NY and the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. He wrote articles in British independent newspaper, Democratic Voice of Burma and Mizzima Burmese Medias. Tun Khin has been a featured speaker on Rohingya's rights for the BBC, Sky, Al Jazeera, and many other outlets. He has also published opinion pieces in the Huffington Post, Democratic Voice of Burma and Mizzima Burmese Medias. Tun Khin received a leadership award from Refuges International, Washington DC in April 2015 for his work on the Rohingya issue. 
More from Author

The world cannot forget the Rohingya

Newly arrived Rohingya refugees board a boat as they transfer to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on October 2, 2017 [File: Reuters/Cathal McNaughton]

Rohingya justice: Why the ICJ’s public rebuke of Myanmar matters

Gambian Justice Minister Abubacarr Tambadou and Tun Khin seen at the ICJ as they attend the ruling in the case filed by the Gambia against Myanmar in January 2020 [File: Courtesy of Tun Khin]

The Rohingya’s dark anniversary must spur global action

On August 25, 2017, the Myanmar military launched yet another campaign of violence against the Rohingya, writes Khin [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

The Rohingya’s hope for justice lies with the ICC

British United Nations Ambassador Karen Pierce consoles a twelve-year-old Rohingya refugee near Cox’s Bazar, in Bangladesh on April 29, 2018. [Reuters/Michelle Nichols]
Most Read

‘History in the making’ as Pope Francis meets Iraq’s Shia leader

Pope Francis, right, meets with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, Iraq [Vatican Media/AP]

Pope to visit ancient city of Ur, ‘the cradle of civilization’

The Great Ziggurat temple in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province [File: Asaad Niazi/AFP]

Freedom House downgrades India to ‘partly free’

Police detain a woman during a protest outside the police headquarters in New Delhi on January 30, 2020 to demand action against a suspected Hindu nationalist who opened fire on demonstrators during a protest against a controversial citizenship law, outside Jamia Millia Islamia university [File: Prakash Singh/AFP]

Pope visits Iraq’s war-ravaged north on last day of tour

The Vatican hopes the landmark visit will rally the country’s Christian communities and encourage them to stay despite decades of war and instability [Gailan Haji/EPA]