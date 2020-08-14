Coronavirus is deepening the crisis for the world’s poor

Dr David Nabarro is one of six Special Envoys to the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General on COVID-19.

Dr David Nabarro is Co-Director of the Imperial College Institute of Global Health Innovation at the Imperial College London and Strategic Director of 4SD. He was appointed as one of six Special Envoys to the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General on COVID-19. In this role, David provides strategic advice and high-level political advocacy and engagement in different parts of the world to help WHO coordinate the global response to the pandemic.