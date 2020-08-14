Live
OPINION
Opinions|World Health Organization

Coronavirus is deepening the crisis for the world’s poor

Systemic inequality means both the virus and measures to control it are having dire effects on those most vulnerable.

  • Dr David Nabarro
    Dr David Nabarro
    Dr David Nabarro is one of six Special Envoys to the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General on COVID-19.
14 Aug 2020

 

  • Dr David Nabarro
    Dr David Nabarro
    Dr David Nabarro is one of six Special Envoys to the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General on COVID-19.
    Dr David Nabarro is Co-Director of the Imperial College Institute of Global Health Innovation at the Imperial College London and Strategic Director of 4SD. He was appointed as one of six Special Envoys to the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General on COVID-19. In this role, David provides strategic advice and high-level political advocacy and engagement in different parts of the world to help WHO coordinate the global response to the pandemic.
More from Author

Fighting for Palestine

A protester waves a Palestinian flag in front of the Jewish settlement of Ofra during clashes near the West Bank village of Deir Jarir near Ramallah on April 26, 2013 [File: Mohamed Torokman/Reuters]

The Greek anti-fascist struggle is far from over

Thousands gather outside a Greek court for the decision on the leadership of the far-right Golden Dawn party in Athens, Greece on October 07, 2020. [Ayhan Mehmet/ Anadolu Agency]

The lesson from the pandemic? We need to tackle inequality

People wearing protective gear attend a protest demanding better treatment for people infected with COVID-19 and other patients in Kolkata's government-run hospitals in June [File: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]

Back to the future: BLM overcomes Obama and returns to Malcolm X

Demonstrators hold a Black Lives Matter banner during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in front of the at Grand Army Plaza in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US June 7, 2020. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Most Read

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire

A man stands near a car damaged in shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery, during a military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh [AP Photo]

North Korea holds rare military parade, Kim Jong Un addresses

North Korea is marking the 75th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party and often uses significant anniversaries to showcase its military advances [File: Sue-Lin Wong/Reuters]

What is QAnon, the conspiracy theory spreading throughout the US

A supporter of US President Donald Trump wears a QAnon shirt after participating in a caravan convoy circuit in Adairsville, Georgia [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]

Fauci calls White House event a coronavirus ‘superspreader’

About 30 people contracted the novel coronavirus following the White House event at the Rose Garden [Alex Brandon/AP]