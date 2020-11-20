Live
OPINION
Opinions

Peace in Palestine cannot be achieved amid unlawful demolitions

Regional normalisation efforts will not succeed until Israel ends its ‘displace and replace’ policies against Palestinians.

  • Alaa Tartir
    Alaa Tartir
    Alaa Tartir is the programme director of Al-Shabaka, the Palestinian Policy Network.
  • Jeremy Wildeman
    Jeremy Wildeman
    Dr Jeremy Wildeman is a Research Associate at the Department for Social and Policy Sciences, University of Bath.
20 Nov 2020
Israeli forces patrol as machinery demolishes a Palestinian building in the village of Sur Baher which is divided by the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 22, 2019 [Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
Israeli forces patrol as machinery demolishes a Palestinian building in the village of Sur Baher which is divided by the Israeli barrier in East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 22, 2019 [Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]

Theodor Herzl, the father of Israel’s foundational Zionist ideology, once said, “If I wish to substitute a new building for an old one, I must demolish before I construct”.

Recent examples of Herzl’s colonial paradigm of displacement and replacement include continuing large-scale home demolitions in Wadi Hummus, a neighbourhood in southeast Jerusalem that is supposed to be under the Palestinian Authority’s control (PA), and threats to demolish 52 West Bank schools, such as the Ras al-Tin primary school near Ramallah. Most recently, the bulldozers and diggers of the Israeli army demolished the Palestinian village of Khirbet Humsa, leaving 74 people, including 41 minors, homeless.

Those actions represent a transgression on the clauses of the Oslo Accords signed between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) in 1993 and 1995. They are also in violation of a system of international law that has developed in the period of decolonisation much different from the rapacious age of European Imperialism Herzl lived in, which strictly bans demolitions in occupied territories.

“Displace and replace” is the deeply exclusionary logic Israel has operated on since its inception. The efforts to displace Palestinians to make way for Israeli settlers is also intertwined with the well-established Israeli project to achieve and maintain ethnic purity. Thus, despite hopes held by some that US President Donald Trump’s so-called “Abraham Accords” might halt Israel’s anticipated annexation of large swaths of the West Bank, recently there has been an alarming spike in house demolitions in East Jerusalem and across the illegally occupied West Bank.

Israel is even planning to force dispossessed people in Wadi Hummus to cover the bill for the demolition of their homes, making the act both territorially and financially profitable. The demolitions add an extra burden on the scarce public financial resources of the Palestinians because the Palestinian Authority (PA) leadership has promised to compensate all families who lost homes in this way. Altogether these acts represent a triple loss for Palestinians, in a shrinking pandemic economy with less aid coming in to give it air to breathe.

Strongly worded statements from the international community urging Israel to halt its annexation plans did not translate into any action. The Palestinian leadership’s threats to end security cooperation with Israel, and approach international bodies of justice in response to Israel’s actions in Wadi Hummus, also proved hollow. Meanwhile, the destruction continues.

Measuring the effects

The continuing demolitions in Wadi Hummus, and most recently the case of Khirbet Humsa, underline the need to create additional tools to put at the disposal of Palestinians to better record and then challenge the damage being wrought upon them. They reinforce the need to document and expose the costs of colonisation on the international stage. This should go beyond measuring just the transactional economic costs on gross domestic product (GDP) and gross national income (GNI) of the Israeli occupation, which the World Bank is already doing because such economy-focused efforts ignore the human context.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UN-ESCWA) recently took important steps to document and expose the real cost of Israel’s colonialism and occupation. Yet, these efforts need to be expanded. This includes reaching out to more of the countless Palestinian analysts who are better equipped to measure these costs than outside experts. Efforts to document and expose all costs of Israel’s colonialism should also include recording and sharing the personalised experiences of its victims. Any accounting that ignores the psychological and emotional scars, just because they are difficult to translate into numbers, or uncomfortable to acknowledge, will remain short-sighted and ineffective.

This information can be used to slow colonialism’s impact and plan out a future recovery. It is critical to stress this will need to be accompanied by action by the international community to put a stop to further displacement and replacement. That step is also the only possible way to finally establish the conditions for Palestinians to build institutions, foster a stable economy and improve their social wellbeing. This is also imperative because colonisation should not be normalised, sponsored or sustained in a world governed by international law. Ending Israel’s displacement and replacement paradigm is critical to regional peace and stability, too.

Rather than holding Israel to account for its ongoing colonisation of Palestine, the international community’s most powerful actors are choosing to justify and rationalise its crimes against Palestinians. As a result, Israeli policies that blatantly violate human rights and international law are starting to be perceived as “normal” and even “righteous”. Colonisation is one of the most easily recognised forms of oppression in the world. However, to this day, the international community never truly acknowledged the colonial nature of Israel’s occupation and allowed it to violate international law with impunity. Thus, Israel continues its expansion into what is left of Palestine, undermining a fundamental principle of international law that bans states from taking land by force.

Regional normalisation schemes like the Abraham Accords only serve to encourage yet more colonial annexation, and many more Wadi Hummus’s and Khirbet Humsa’s. Normalisation efforts that are not preceded by a determination to hold Israel to account for its colonial policies and illegal occupation will not lead to regional peace, definitely not for millions of Palestinians.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.

  • Alaa Tartir
    Alaa Tartir
    Alaa Tartir is the programme director of Al-Shabaka, the Palestinian Policy Network.
  • Jeremy Wildeman
    Jeremy Wildeman
    Dr Jeremy Wildeman is a Research Associate at the Department for Social and Policy Sciences, University of Bath.
    Dr Jeremy Wildeman is a Research Associate at the Department for Social and Policy Sciences, University of Bath. His research focuses on international relations, foreign aid, the politics of the Middle East, and the role of donor aid in the occupied Palestinian territory. He has also spent nearly two decades supporting youth and community development in the Balkans and Middle East.
More from OPINION

What is really behind Trump’s legal challenges?

A supporter of President Donald Trump holds a Trump 2020 flag outside the US Capitol building as they attend pro-Trump marches, on November 14, 2020 in Washington [AP/Jacquelyn Martin]

We need to rethink the concept of genocide

A picture taken in 1946 during the Nuremberg trial where Nazi criminals were judged for their crimes [AFP]

Obama’s (not so) promising land

Former President Barack Obama's memoir A Promised Land was published on November 17, 2020 [Mark Lennihan/AP]

How Kurt Cobain convinced me of the commercialisation of art

American singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994), performs with his group Nirvana at a taping of the television program 'MTV Unplugged', New York, New York, November 18, 1993 [Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images]
Most Read

Azerbaijan enters Nagorno-Karabakh district after peace deal

Armenian soldiers wave hands as they leave Aghdam district [Karen Minasyan/AFP]

Trump’s fury grows as US election loss becomes unequivocal

Donald Trump and his supporters have failed to provide any evidence to prove their claim that the US election was marred by widespread fraud [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Hardline Pakistani religious leader Khadim Rizvi dies

Rizvi’s funeral will be held at a national monument in Lahore on Saturday, and is expected to draw crowds of thousands [File: BK Bangash/AP Photo]

To concede, or not concede, Trump faces defeat

Donald Trump's penchant for breaking presidential norms did not dissuade 73 million Americans from voting for him [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]