Live
OPINION
Opinions|Rohingya

Rohingya refugees are being ignored

The world must better support the Rohingya, and address the politics of why they have sought refuge in the first place.

2 Nov 2020
Rohingya refugee children at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, in 2018 [Reuters]
Rohingya refugee children at the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, in 2018 [Reuters]

Solidarity around the world for people who are victims of political or human rights abuses should not know any boundaries. And those of us that spoke up for Aung San Suu Kyi when she was under house arrest – those of us who marched and called for her release – will also speak up for the Rohingya people.

There are approximately one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh who have been driven out of their homes in Rakhine state in Myanmar.

With the world’s attention focused on so much of what is happening in the Middle East, with refugees trying to enter Europe, or refugees in Europe not getting the support they should, the Rohingya refugees are being ignored, and the causes of them seeking a place of safety are also being ignored. Those are the crucial issues that have to be addressed.

We need to give more economic support to the Rohingya refugees in the camps. But we also have to turn our attention to the politics of why they have sought refuge in the first place. And that is the systematic abuse of their rights, abuse of their language and abuse of their faith in Myanmar.

The international community has to address why people are effectively being driven out of their own country by a process which looks very much like ethnic cleansing in that part of Myanmar. It has to be done and it has to be said, because if it isn’t, then what is the future?

The views expressed in this video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.

  • Jeremy Corbyn
    Jeremy Corbyn
    Member of UK Parliament for Islington North.
    He is the former leader of the UK Labour Party and a human rights advocate.
More from Author

Trump and Trumpism: Four years and an eternity later

US President Donald Trump holds a rally to address his supporters at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami, Florida, United States on November 2, 2020 [Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency]

How will Indian Americans vote on November 3?

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, June 26, 2017. [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

Learning to learn during a pandemic

A girl, wearing a protective mask, takes part in a lesson after schools reopened for grades 1-3 amid the COVID-19 lockdown in Warsaw, Poland, on May 25, 2020 [File: Reuters/Kacper Pempel]

The freedom to be: Defining white privilege and white supremacy

[Osama Al Saadi/Al Jazeera]
Most Read

Pakistan PM vows to grant provisional status to Gilgit-Baltistan

The strategically important Gilgit-Baltistan region bordering Afghanistan and China is home to an estimated population of two million people [File: Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency]

UAE minister backs Emmanuel Macron’s remarks on Muslims

UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash says Muslims in the West 'need to be integrated in a better way' [File: Neil Hall/Reuters]

Biden, Trump to rally on final day of elections race: Live news

Biden will focus on Pennsylvania and Ohio while Trump will hold five rallies in four states in the final day of campaigning [AFP]

At least 19 killed after gunmen storm Kabul University

Afghan policemen keep watch near the site of an attack in Kabul [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]