Live
OPINION
Opinions|US Elections 2020

Donald Trump is the truest face of the United States

He is no different from his predecessors. He has just not masked his cruel instincts.

12 Nov 2020
US President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, in Washington, US, November 7, 2020. [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
US President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 US presidential election, in Washington, US, November 7, 2020. [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Last week – as results of the United States presidential elections started to trickle in – the reaction across the country, at least on the left, was incredulity. Many could not believe the race was so close after four years of Donald Trump, who – the consensus was – has led an aberrant, evil administration.

They are right that overt racism, incitement to violence, and explicit misogyny have been more pronounced during his presidency than others in the recent past. His predecessors mostly tended to mask their impulses for all of the above with social spit shine.

It is also without question that Trump lacks minimal compassion for others. But is he really so different from his predecessors? More brutal? More racist? More egomaniacal? I do not think so.

Trump has been the most honest face of the United States we have ever known. It may be hard for most Americans to grasp that, but for those of us who have watched the sheer barbarity of the US’s imperial exploits, both inside and outside the US, the picture is quite clear.

Of course, the horror and outrage US citizens feel against the Trump administration have been justified. The separation and caging of families seeking refuge at the border under his watch, his denigration of women, his promotion of white supremacy and emboldening of racist paramilitary militias, his in-your-face nepotism, conflicts of interest, use of public office for self-enrichment, his mismanagement of the pandemic, shady businesses, and tax avoidance are all shocking to both Americans and the world.

But the truth is what separates him from Washington insiders is that he has not tried to mask, or is incapable of masking, his destructive, racist, and divisive instincts. And more importantly, he turned this national ethos inward, whereas his predecessors – in all their polish, at times eloquence, winning smiles, and even tempers – unleashed it on the defenceless world.

Tell me, how is Trump saying “stand back and stand by” more egregious than President Bill Clinton carpet bombing Iraq’s water infrastructure to distract from his domestic sex scandal with Monica Lewinsky?

Or more egregious than US Ambassador to the UN Madeleine Albright declaring that 500,000 dead Iraqi children as a result of US sanctions are “worth it” (presumably worth the destruction of an ancient civilisation to get their oil and ensure Israeli hegemony in the region)?

Or more egregious than Secretary of State Hilary Clinton quipping “we came, we saw, he died” about the gruesome murder of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and utter decimation of yet another previously high functioning Arab and African nation?

It is true that Trump winning almost half of the votes points to the already well-known sentiment that Black America has been talking about for decades – that this country is racist as hell – but what does the sheer shock, incredulity, and outrage of the other half say about America?

It says they have never seen – or even bothered trying to see – the ongoing ineffable generational destruction and pain it has inflicted on the Global South and in particular, Arab nations who have done nothing to the US, but who lay in indescribable tatters and anguish as a result of the US war industry.

To this half of America, I say: You are wrong, Trump is not an aberration. He is the truest face of this country, all of it, save for the minority who have a sense of history and global human solidarity.

To this half of America now celebrating Biden’s victory, I ask: What will you do when he launches a new war? Because he will. That is the only thing American presidents know to do when they need to increase their popularity.

And with a nation, so divided now, it is almost certain Biden will take that route. He has already hinted that Iran needs to be put in its place, and as the US seems to do Israel’s bidding in most things, it may well be the latest target of US imperialism.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.

  • Susan Abulhawa
    Susan Abulhawa
    Susan Abulhawa is a Palestinian writer.
    Susan Abulhawa is a Palestinian writer and the author of the international bestselling novel, Mornings in Jenin (Bloomsbury 2010). She is also the founder of Playgrounds for Palestine, an NGO for children.
More from Author

Apeirogon: Another colonialist misstep in commercial publishing

Irish writer Colum McCann's new book Apeirogon was published in February 2020 [File: AP/Tina Fineberg]

How the left also dehumanises Palestinians in Gaza

Palestinian demonstrators take cover while Israeli soldiers are seen on their military vehicle during a protest in the southern Gaza Strip on December 21, 2018 [File: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]

In defence of Alice Walker

Pulitzer-prize winning author Alice Walker talks with Palestinian women during a visit in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip on March 8, 2009 [File: AP Photo/Hatem Moussa]

Israel’s ‘nation-state law’ parallels the Nazi Nuremberg Laws

Israel's parliament on July 19 adopted a law defining the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people, provoking fears it will lead to discrimination against its Palestinian citizens [Reuters]
Most Read

Manila paralysed after Typhoon Vamco sweeps across Philippines

Manila residents affected by Typhoon Vamco, as torrential rain triggered widespread flooding [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]

Saudi king urges world to take ‘decisive stance’ against Iran

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud targeted Iran in a speech to the Shura Council, the top government advisory body [Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via Reuters]

Fresh crisis brews in Armenia after Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

Thousands of people flooded the streets of Yerevan once again on Wednesday, protesting an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, which calls for deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Protesters clashed with police, and scores have been detained [Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Photo]

Democratic losses in the House create a dilemma for Nancy Pelosi

After losing House seats in the election, Speaker Nancy Pelosi must govern competing factions of progressive and centrist Democrats with a narrow majority [J Scott Applewhite/AP Photo]