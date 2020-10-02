Live
OPINION
Opinions|Jamal Khashoggi

Will there ever be accountability for murder of Jamal Khashoggi?

No country should be able to buy their way out of accountability, no matter their influence or who their friends are.

  • Agnes Callamard
    Agnes Callamard
    Director of Columbia University Global Freedom of Expression, and the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary killings.
2 Oct 2020
A candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy in the US for murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi [File: Reuters]
A candlelight vigil in front of the Saudi Embassy in the US for murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi [File: Reuters]

We are not born courageous. We choose to be courageous – or some of us do. Jamal Khashoggi was one of them.

An unassuming, polite, kind man, he chose to be courageous. In 2017, he chose to leave Saudi Arabia in order to speak out. He chose self-imposed exile over status, income, security and silence. And out of his exile, he chose to write about dignity – the dignity of his people, of his country, of his region.

He chose justice over personal interest. And for that, he paid the highest price.

Lured into the Saudi Arabia consulate, armed only with his pen, his kindness, his politeness, he was confronted by Saudi thugs, security officials who then strangled him, dismembered him and disposed of his body.

Will there ever be accountability for Khashoggi? To respond to this question, we must grapple with another one: What does justice for the murder of Mr Khashoggi look like?

The views expressed in this video are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.

  • Agnes Callamard
    Agnes Callamard
    Director of Columbia University Global Freedom of Expression, and the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary killings.
More from Author

Jamal Khashoggi, the human

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 [File: Omar Shagaleh/Anadolu]

Repression of speech and scholarship on Palestine needs to end

The intensification of speech repression coincides with the intensification of Palestinian oppression and dispossession, with Israel's planned formal annexation of Palestinian territory, write the authors [AP Photo/Bernat Armangue]

Today’s America reminds me of 1990s Bosnia and Herzegovina

Members of a militia stand in the Capitol Hill building in Lansing, Michigan on April 30, 2020 [Seth Herald/Reuters]

America is cracking up, the first presidential debate proved it

People watch the first presidential debate between US President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden [Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency]
Most Read

Trump and Melania test positive for COVID-19: Live news

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are both under quarantine [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have both bee diagnosed with COVID-19 [Ken Cedeno/Pool via EPA]

What has Russia gained from five years of fighting in Syria?

Russian President Vladimir Putin embraces Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi [File: Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool via AP]

Trump tested for COVID-19 after close aide diagnosed with virus

US President Donald Trump talks to the pilot of Marine One, as Hope Hicks looks on after a trip to the west coast on September 14 [Kevin Dietsch/Pool via EPA]