India: Woman rescued as toll rises in Mumbai building collapse

Rescuers have pulled a woman from the rubble of a Mumbai building a day after it collapsed, officials have said, as the death toll from the tragedy rose to 13.

"We rescued 28-year-old Alima Indrasi with her two children early on Wednesday morning," a spokesman for India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Sachidanand Gawde, told the AFP news agency on Wednesday.

"She has sustained injuries but is undergoing treatment and her children did not survive... [we] are hopeful there may still be some victims who will survive."

The four-storey building in southern Mumbai's congested Dongri area crumbled on Tuesday following heavy monsoon rains. Dozens of people were trapped.

Officials said 13 bodies have been recovered so far. The dead include eight men, four women and a 15-year-old boy.

Rescuers have so far pulled out 11 survivors from the rubble, Bijendra Dahiya, an NDRF official said, adding that workers were still looking for two to three people feared to be still trapped.

A 16-year-old girl trapped under a heavy door was taken out by rescuers who cut through iron beams and cleared debris using hydraulic cutters.

Dahiya said it had taken more than 24 hours to clear most of the debris as the lane where the collapse occurred was too narrow for rescue vehicles.

Most of the equipment was carried by hand and people also formed a human chain to remove the rubble. Intermittent rain also hampered operations.

At least 15 families were living in the building which was about 100 years old, state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis has announced compensation of $7,268 each for relatives of those who died and that all medical expenses of the injured would be borne by the state government.

The tragedy in Dongri was the second collapse to hit Mumbai in two weeks and the third in Maharashtra state.

A wall collapsed in the city killing 30 people in July, and 15 died in the nearby city of Pune when another wall gave way the previous month.

Building collapses in Mumbai, home to around 20 million people, are common during the monsoon season with rickety structures buckling under the weight of continuous rain.

Across South Asia over the past week, torrential downpours have swept away homes, triggered landslides and claimed more than 100 lives.