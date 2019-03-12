Palestinian men shot dead by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

Two Palestinian men have been shot and killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Mohammad Shaheen, 23, was critically injured after being shot in the heart with a live bullet by Israeli troops during confrontations in the city of Salfit, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Shaheen arrived at the hospital in critical condition," the statement read. "He was pronounced dead minutes later."

Israeli forces reportedly raided the city on Tuesday morning to seize street camera recordings, triggering confrontations with local young Palestinians, according to reports.

The army fired on the stone-throwing youths, fatally injuring Shaheen.

The Red Crescent said it treated 40 people on the location for rubber-coated bullet wounds and for inhaling tear gas, local Wafa news agency reported.

Twenty-three-year-old Mohammed Shaheen was murdered by #Israeli occupation forces with a bullet to the heart during a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Salfit earlier today pic.twitter.com/Fbu0YO8VsW — Palestine PLO-DPDP (@PLO_DPDP) March 12, 2019

Earlier on Tuesday, another young Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces following an alleged knife attack in the West Bank city of Hebron, the Israeli army said in a statement. No injuries were reported.

According to the army, the suspect was injured after allegedly trying to stab an Israeli soldier near the Jewish-only illegal settlement of Kiryat Arba located in Hebron.

The army identified the slain Palestinian as Yasser Fawzi Shawki from Hebron.

Shawki was left on the ground, bleeding, as Palestinian ambulances were not allowed to provide him with any assistance, according to a Wafa news correspondent.

181125133850565

Witnesses said the soldiers dragged the suspect's body into a nearby building controlled by Israeli settlers immediately after the incident.

The Palestinian higher judicial council said Shawki worked in a Palestinian court in Hebron and denounced the shooting as "a despicable crime".

Fawzi al-Shawki, Yasser's father, told local Ma'an news agency that his son was distributing notices from the Palestinian court across Hebron when he was killed.

Subsequently, Israeli forces have sealed off military checkpoints in the Old City of Hebron, preventing Palestinians from crossing them to reach their homes, according to Ma'an news.

Most of Hebron's Old City is located in area H2, held under Israeli military control and home to five illegal Israeli settlements.

Some 800 Israeli settlers live in H2, protected by the Israeli military.