San Francisco, California – In May, as the midterm election season began to heat up, United States President Donald Trump turned his eye to a frequent target: California.

Speaking to Fox News, the Republican leader painted a picture of the left-leaning state as a chaotic free-for-all with no safeguards for voting integrity.

"California is very fraud [sic]. The whole thing is a fraud. The whole deal: Their elections are a fraud. Their mail-in votes are a fraud," Trump told Fox News host Lara Trump, his daughter-in-law.

"You know, they don't have voting booths. Everything's by mail," he added.

None of those assertions are true. But as November's general election approaches, Trump has continued to raise unfounded concerns about election integrity, particularly in states like California, where Democrats are expected to notch wins.

Voting officials in the state, however, say they are prepared to confront the scrutiny.

“At the end of the day, part of our job is to be transparent and instil confidence within the public about our processes," said Matt Moreles, the registrar of voters in Santa Clara County, which encompasses the city of San Jose.

While contingency plans are in place if Trump seeks to change the state's elections, Moreles explained that his office is investing primarily in voter education.

“That’s really where we’re focusing our efforts: making sure we're providing clear and consistent messaging that cuts through all of the misinformation or disinformation that’s floating out there," he said.