How blind football is helping women overcome barriers in Mexico

'Like having a family'

At practice, Alexandra Ramirez waits at the halfway line. Only 20 years old, she is one of the youngest players on the squad.

She studies at a residential school for people with visual impairments near the park and travels home to the outskirts of Mexico City whenever she can.

Growing up, she had never imagined blind football could become a serious path for her life. But she too has found a sense of belonging through the Chilangas FC.

"Right now, football is a huge dream for me," Ramirez said. "I want to keep growing as a player. I'm giving everything to training, to strategy, to being a good teammate. Being here feels like having a family. You feel a beautiful responsibility to stay and keep going."

Both she and Hernandez are looking forward to representing Mexico at the September tournament in Brazil.

But when Hernandez imagines what the experience will be like, her answer is less about football and more about recognition and family.

"One of my biggest dreams is for my son to see me play in the Copa America," Hernandez said. "I want to come off the field and have him hug me and say, 'Congratulations, Mum.'"

As dusk settles over the park, Hernandez unfolds her white cane and begins the journey home with Noel by her side.

Tomorrow, she will once again board crowded buses and make her way through the metropolis with her white cane. But a few days later, she will return to the pitch — a place where she feels she can finally see.