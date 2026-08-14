Addressing cost of living

Still, polls show immigration is not the biggest issue for Cuban Americans, nor for Latinos more broadly, during this year's midterm election cycle.

Rather, it is economic strain that is topping voter concerns in the lead-up to November.

A May poll from the Hispanic advocacy group UnidosUS found that 30 percent of Cuban respondents ranked cost of living and inflation as the most important issue for Congress to address — a higher rate than for any other issue.

Immigration ranked sixth among their concerns, behind housing, healthcare and border security.

“There's a lot of volatility in who [Latinos] support for office, and I think it's kind of natural," Jared Nordlund, the Florida state director at UnidosUS, told Al Jazeera.

“I think [Cuba] has definitely been on people's minds out there. But in terms of the real issues that people are dealing with, it's much more the pocketbook issues.”

Similarly, Grenier has counterintuitive advice for politicians hoping to loosen the Republican grip on the Cuban American community: “Don't emphasise Cuba policy.”

He believes issues like cost of living, healthcare and housing will be more persuasive to Cuban American voters.

“The Democrats right now are running way behind in the race, and if they ever hope to turn it around, they have to start with small steps,” Grenier said.

He pointed out that Hialeah, a Cuban American neighbourhood just west of Miami, had some of the nation's highest levels of enrolment under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

That speaks to the need to address affordability issues, according to Grenier. And if Democrats hope to sway Florida to the left, the powerful Cuban American community will be key.

“I don't know if [Democrats] are going to do anything in the short term, but they have to start thinking in the long term if they really want to turn this around,” Grenier said.

“If they ever want Miami-Dade County to be a bastion of Democratic voters again, they have to get the margins, at least, of the Cuban vote.”

Short of a tailored strategy for addressing Cuban American voters, Grenier believes the Democrats will make little headway in flipping South Florida: “It's simply not going to happen.”