Resistance and trade-offs

Among chavistas, there is also suspicion about the talks. Hugo Garcia, a member of the ruling political party, questioned why the US is playing such a large role in determining Venezuela's future.

"There are many representatives from the United States who talk about regime change, about elections, about giving their opinions, about favouring the opposition's opinion. But they have no basis," Garcia said.

"We have a constitution, and our constitution doesn't yet specify now is the time for elections."

His comments reflect a longstanding chavista view that the US is an imperialist power seeking to interfere in Venezuela’s affairs and control its resources.

But Wednesday's agreement is likely to be hailed as a strike against foreign interference, according to Fernandez, the political analyst.

She pointed out that both sides at the talks agreed to pursue the release of 31 tonnes of Venezuelan gold, worth roughly $4bn, held at the Bank of England.

The funds were frozen in 2019, after the United Kingdom refused to recognise Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president.

"The interim government will say that this is its achievement, and it will also present it internally as an early victory for its supporters," Fernandez said.

The results of the inaugural talks are likely to be seen as a trade-off, according to Fernandez. The chavista government can point to the gold as a win for its side, while the opposition can celebrate the overhaul of Venezuela's court system.

But, Fernandez added, the reform of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice is the bigger accomplishment.

"If you put the two things on a scale — where on one side you have the gold, and on the other you have a democratic TSJ — without a doubt the greater asset is the TSJ," she said.

But Fernandez warned there is still a long way to go. This week's talks are the first in what could be months of negotiations, leading to the possibility of further changes — ultimately, the potential for new elections and a new president.