Rescue crews and volunteers are racing against time to find survivors after twin earthquakes devastated Venezuela on June 24, killing at least 1,430 people.

More than 51,000 people remain missing, with officials warning the death toll will continue to climb as hopes of finding survivors fade.

Twin earthquakes of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 struck near San Felipe about 40 seconds apart on June 24 at about 6pm local time. Since then, more than 302 aftershocks have been reported by the authorities.

Disaster experts say the first 72 hours offer the greatest chance of rescuing people trapped beneath collapsed buildings before dehydration, injuries and suffocation sharply reduce survival rates. That critical window ends on Sunday.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), at least 1,423 infrastructures were affected, and the state of La Guaira remains the most badly hit.

Transport infrastructure remains suspended and international airports are closed.

Satellite imagery captured on June 26 shortly after the earthquake shows widespread damage, particularly in the coastal cities of Macuto and Caraballeda.

Before-and-after images reveal the collapse of several high-rise residential buildings and resorts, with Caraballeda appearing to have suffered the most extensive damage, including the destruction of seafront buildings.

Drag to the right to see buildings and widespread damage in different parts of Venezuela.

Caraballeda

Home to about 53,000 people, Caraballeda on Venezuela's Caribbean coast is among the communities hardest hit by the twin earthquakes, with entire neighbourhoods reduced to rubble.

The city, just east of La Guaira, has become the centre of rescue operations as crews search collapsed buildings for survivors and aid struggles to reach devastated areas.

Marina de Caraballeda

Residencia Nautilius

The collapse of the 12-storey Residencia Nautilus apartment block has come to symbolise the scale of Venezuela's earthquake disaster, with dozens feared trapped beneath the rubble.

The building in Caraballeda remains one of the largest rescue sites as crews continue searching for survivors.