The embankment was barely a sliver, wedged between lanes of traffic in the southern town of San Jose del Guaviare, Colombia.

But on a recent June evening, in spite of the drizzle and dark, the grassy strip was packed with a jubilant chaos.

Supporters had gathered to rally on behalf of Abelardo de la Espriella, the far-right presidential candidate nicknamed "The Tiger".

Plastic trumpets competed with the blare of car horns. The slogan "Strong for the homeland" rippled through the crowd. And more than one participant wore Colombia's national football jersey, a bright yellow outfit de la Espriella himself has adopted on the campaign trail.

Many were optimistic that de la Espriella is on the verge of victory. On Sunday, he competes in a run-off election to determine Colombia's next president.

But a win for de la Espriella may herald more than just a return to the right-wing leadership. Experts warn it could usher in a "radical" new chapter in Colombian politics.

That is what excites Luisa Castro, a former business owner who arrived at the rally dressed in her own yellow football jersey.

“I turned to Abelardo de la Espriella because he is someone we’ve never seen in politics before. He’s different,” she said, as she stood in the fluorescent glow of the town's streetlights.