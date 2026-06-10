In a military confrontation with Russia, the Baltic states would have to face a country that dwarfs all three nations' combined size and military might.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have a population of about six million people overall, roughly equivalent to that of St Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city.

Russia is also 96 times larger than the three countries combined.

While the Baltic states have become some of NATO's most committed defence spenders and have built modern militaries, defence analysts broadly agree that their comparatively modest military resources mean they ultimately rely on the military alliance's collective strength. But the United States is scaling back from the alliance while demanding Europe take over its own land defence.

There are approximately 15,000 to 22,000 multinational NATO troops deployed directly across the Baltic states and Poland.

US President Donald Trump has long criticised European NATO allies for underspending on defence, and has intensified his attacks after many refused to join the US-Israeli war on Iran.

In May, Trump announced he was withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany following a disagreement with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and he scrapped a planned deployment of around 4,000 US troops to Poland.

A few days later, he reneged on the plans and said the US would deploy an additional 5,000 troops to Poland, much to the relief of its Baltic neighbour, Lithuania.

In May, US Under Secretary of State Thomas G DiNanno travelled to Tallinn to attend the Lennart Meri Defence and Security Conference.

On the Rest is Classified podcast, journalists who attended the event said that when DiNanno was asked twice whether the US would come to the defence of the Baltic states if they were invaded, he largely sidestepped the question.

In an April interview, Zelenskyy appeared concerned. "I think that maybe not all countries would want to support [the Baltic states]. But in my opinion, NATO countries have no choice - otherwise NATO will no longer exist,” he said.

NATO has responded to questions about its stability by aggressively escalating its defence posture in the Baltic region, including accelerating the deployment of specialised acoustic sensors, drone interceptors, and jamming systems along its Eastern Sentry mission.

Landsbergis said that even though NATO would have to help the Baltic states, a weaker NATO would be a “weaker deterrent” for Putin to factor into his calculations for any future military actions.