Whenever a low, bumblebee-like thrum cuts through the quiet of Sandra Montoya’s home near Tibu in Colombia’s Catatumbo region, the sound stiffens her body. She instinctively reaches for her young son.

The noise always emerges from a small mountain behind her home, part of a tree-quilted landscape stitched with winding rivers along Colombia’s border with Venezuela.

"I always hear them before I see them, if I see them at all," she says. "Usually, black dots appear in the distance, sometimes coming towards us."

Drones — some laden with explosives — regularly trace across the skies above Catatumbo, a region long marked by clashes between rival armed groups and the state.

The menacing mechanical whir sends her young son running to the toilet to hide. It's the only solid, concrete space in their small home of wooden planks.

"The drones can destroy anything here," says Montoya, who used a pseudonym due to security fears. "But I had to tell him something. How is it possible for a five-year-old to live with that kind of fear?"

The use of drones — or uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) — has risen sharply in the last year as Colombia continues to contend with a decades-long internal conflict.

The country’s Ministry of Defence reported 8,395 weaponised drone attacks in 2025, 333 of which were "effective" in striking their target.

This marks a 445 percent increase over 2024, when 61 effective incidents were recorded.

What is happening in Colombia reflects a broad trend in conflict zones across the world, with experts warning that drone warfare could pose new, heightened threats for civilians.

In Tibu, for instance, a 12-year-old boy and his mother were killed in May 2025 when an explosive fell onto their home during fighting between armed groups.

While Catatumbo, along the Venezuelan border, has been a hub for drone-related violence, it is not the only affected region in Colombia. Attacks have been reported in multiple areas.

Last month, three soldiers were killed following a drone attack by an armed group in Narino, in the southwest of the country.

Overall, according to the Defence Ministry, 20 people were killed by drones in 2025 and 297 were injured.