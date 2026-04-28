Louisville, Kentucky – In March, President Donald Trump travelled to the southern state of Kentucky to do an unusual thing in United States politics: campaign against a fellow Republican.
“Thomas Massie is a disaster for our party,” Trump told the crowd, his fists gripping either side of his podium.
He proceeded to excoriate Massie, a seven-term congressman known for his staunch conservatism and his willingness to buck the president's priorities.
“He’s disloyal to the Republican Party. He’s disloyal to the people of Kentucky," Trump said. "And most importantly, he’s disloyal to the United States of America, and he’s got to be voted out of office as soon as possible!”
Trump's rally took place at Verst Logistics, a packaging and shipment warehouse in Hebron, right in the heart of Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District.
Massie has represented the area since 2012. But on May 19, Republican voters in the district will cast their ballots in a primary election that may decide whether the congressman retains his seat.
This is no ordinary midterm race. Experts say the results of the Kentucky primary will show how far Trump can push the Republican Party and whether voters will stick with the president or their principles.
“I think this is a direct test of the president’s endorsement,” said Robert Kahne, a data scientist and Democratic leader from Louisville, Kentucky, who hosts a Kentucky politics podcast.
Kahne argues that Massie's main opponent, Ed Gallrein, has campaigned almost exclusively as Trump's chosen candidate. Trump endorsed Gallrein in October, before he had even entered the race.
"Basically, you have the strongest and most ardent Republican critic of Donald Trump on the ballot, against someone whose only identifying factor is being pro-Trump," Kahne said.
'The great puzzle'
While Massie has long dominated elections in Kentucky's 4th district, polling this year shows a tighter race than expected.
A Quantus Insights survey conducted from April 6 to 7 showed Massie leading Gallrein 46.8 percent to 37.7 percent.
Another survey conducted by Big Data Poll in early April had Massie ahead with 52.4 percent to Gallrein's 47.6 percent.
The relatively close primary could be a bellwether for Republican voting trends nationwide, according to Stephen Voss, a political science professor at the University of Kentucky.
“Massie is an early opportunity to see what Republican voters will do when their pro-Trump leanings clash with their conservative leanings," Voss said. "That is the great puzzle of this race."
This is not the first time Trump has turned against Massie, though. In 2020, another election year, Trump famously petitioned to "throw Massie out of the Republican Party".
But by 2022, Trump had reversed course, endorsing Massie over a challenger who questioned the congressman's commitment to the president.
Still, the past year has widened the rift between Trump and Massie, leading the president to make his most aggressive moves yet to unseat the congressman.
The two Republicans clashed on a range of issues in 2025. Massie, for example, opposed the president on his tax and spending measures, fearing increases to the national debt.
That meant voting against Trump's signature piece of legislation, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, last July.
The Kentucky Republican also denounced Trump's campaign of foreign intervention. Last June, NBC News reported that it was after Massie criticised Trump's strikes on Iran that the president's allies began laying the groundwork for a primary challenge.
Massie also led the charge to compel the Department of Justice to release all the files related to the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted child sex offender.
Shortly thereafter, Trump gave his stamp of approval to Gallrein, posting on his Truth Social site, “RUN, ED, RUN."
By that point, Gallrein, a military veteran and fifth-generation farmer, had yet to enter the race. Four days later, on October 21, he launched his bid.
Critics argue Gallrein's platform does not offer much of a distinction from Massie's. His campaign website lists his priorities as cutting taxes, reducing government spending, protecting gun rights and opposing abortion — issues Massie also supports.
“I don’t think he’s offering any kind of alternative, except for being the selection of Donald Trump," Kahne said. "I think that’s it. That’s the only thing he has to offer."
But Gallrein has drawn heavily from Trump's endorsement, using it as a badge of loyalty and authenticity.
“You deserve an authentic, true Republican conservative that stands shoulder to shoulder with our president and the Republican Party,” Gallrein declared at the Trump rally in March.
Trump, meanwhile, told the crowd he had grown so frustrated that he just wanted “somebody with a warm body to beat Massie".
'Homegrown extension of the Tea Party'
It is an odd blend of principled conservatism, anti-establishment fervour, and a libertarian bent that drives Massie’s politics, according to Voss, the political scientist.
He sees Massie as a reflection of the district he represents. The 4th Congressional District is pressed along Kentucky's northern border, near the Midwestern states of Ohio and Indiana.
A serpentine piece of land, it hugs the Ohio River to the north and stretches from the Louisville exurbs in the west to the Appalachian Mountains in the east.
But unlike the nearby Midwestern suburbs that have swung back and forth in their political leanings, Massie’s district on the whole has remained reliably Republican since 2004, even if individual areas have likewise flickered between the two major political parties.
Massie's contrarian streak is also not an outlier in Kentucky. Trump has even nicknamed Massie "Rand Paul Jr", after a Kentucky Republican who is also known to be critical of the president.
“He is not some quirky, one-off gadfly, unrelated to the politics of the region he represents," Voss said of Massie.
"He very much represents and gives voice to other prominent Kentucky political figures with a similar orientation."
Voss explained that Massie emerged from a right-wing political movement known as the “Liberty Republicans", which sprouted in Kentucky in reaction to former President Barack Obama's election in 2008.
“It’s a weird, homegrown extension of the Tea Party,” Voss said.
Generally speaking, Liberty Republicans hold to traditional conservative beliefs when it comes to limiting the size and scope of the government. They are also anti-abortion but pro-business and pro-gun, like other mainstream Republicans.
But they depart from the rank-and-file on key issues. They oppose foreign intervention, detest government surveillance, and advocate for criminal justice reform such as restoring voting rights to those who were formerly incarcerated.
They are also willing to buck party leadership when something conflicts with their convictions.
“They don’t cooperate as well with top-down party leadership giving marching orders to the troops,” Voss explained.
Kahne echoed that observation, noting that Massie has a reputation for rigid ideals.
“He has a kind of quixotic nature to him,” Kahne said. “I’m not surprised that he’s the person who’s run afoul of President Trump.”
But Trump places a heavy emphasis on unwavering loyalty, and he has also moved to consolidate presidential power, even at the expense of congressional authority.
“Donald Trump has moved the Republican Party more in favour of using the power of government to influence American life," Voss said.
"Massie’s Liberty Republicanism puts him increasingly at odds with the direction Trump’s taking the Republican Party.”
A fork in the road
That principled conservatism is what appeals to Joshua Crider, who lives in Greenup, Kentucky, on the far eastern edge of Massie’s district.
“Massie seems to me to be the same person he was six years ago — someone who wants to lower our national debt instead of adding to it,” Crider said.
He voted for Trump in 2016, 2020 and 2024 but has soured on the president in his second term for failing to live up to the promises he made on the campaign trail. He said he’s voting for Massie over Gallrein to serve as a check on the president.
“I feel Thomas Massie is exactly that. I feel like Trump’s endorsement of Ed is an endorsement to gain another ‘yes’ man,” Crider explained.
For Belinda Taylor of Union, Kentucky, Trump’s endorsement is not enough to convince her to back Gallrein yet.
“I’m a conservative Christian. I vote for borders, budgets, biology, babies and the Bible,” she said.
The retired educator says she doesn’t know much about Trump’s pick and wants to study the issues of both candidates critically before making her choice.
Though she’s voted for Massie in the past, she is wary of career politicians and is concerned he doesn’t support Israel, which is a sticking point for her.
“I probably won’t know who I will vote for until I walk in the booth," she added.
Kentucky has shifted redder and redder in recent years, as the Republican Party has peeled off disaffected Democrats and centrists. Trump carried the state easily in his three elections, increasing his voting totals in each one.
But the president has also become increasingly unpopular over the last year, and the midterms are seen as the first major electoral test of his second term.
Experts say Massie has the advantages of incumbency, such as name recognition and fundraising. But it remains to be seen how much damage Trump's attacks may do to his campaign.
Kahne believes Trump’s lagging popularity could bode well for Massie.
“I think Trump is going to get hit hard in the midterms, and I think the Republicans who stood up to him are going to stand to benefit from that,” he said.
Voss, meanwhile, pointed to the close poll numbers in the primary as evidence of Trump's sway.
“Political science estimates suggest that a Donald Trump endorsement does help in a Republican primary, and it helps significantly, which is why we even have a race,” Voss explained.
An Emerson College poll conducted in late March found that 46 percent of Republican voters in Kentucky said Trump’s endorsement makes them more likely to support a candidate.
Another 41 percent, however, said it has no impact, and 13 percent said it makes them less likely to support a candidate.
Voss sees the upcoming primary as a fork in the road for those Republican voters, caught between their allegiance to Trump and the ideals they share with Massie.
"Those Republican voters in Northern Kentucky have to choose between their pro-Trump stance and their conservatism," Voss said.
"We know they hold both, but we don’t really know what they’ll do when the chips are down and they have to go one way or another."
The true test comes on May 19 when the votes are counted.