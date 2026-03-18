Los Angeles, United States – It was another blue-sky day in southern California, but on the streets of Los Angeles, a stark divide was playing out.

On the city's Westside, protests had erupted to support the United States in its strikes against Iran. Flags of Iran's former monarchy fluttered in the breeze, as demonstrators called for regime change.

But only miles away, a different group had gathered outside Los Angeles City Hall to protest the war, chanting, “Hands off Iran."

They denounced President Donald Trump and warned that the US and Israel's military intervention could devastate the entire Middle East region.

The duelling protests last month were a symptom of the schism unfolding within Los Angeles's Iranian diaspora.

Sometimes referred to as "Tehrangeles", the city and its metropolitan area are home to the largest concentration of Iranians outside of Iran.

An estimated 375,000 people of Iranian origin live in California, the majority in Los Angeles County.

The Westside is seen as a community hub, with its central artery, Westwood Boulevard, lined with Iranian businesses, restaurants, and cultural establishments.

But while many families share stories of warfare and immigration, they differ greatly in how they perceive the ongoing war in Iran.

For some, the bombing campaign has sparked hope that the Iranian government might fall.

Others view the war as a disaster that will cause immense suffering to Iranians, who already struggle under government repression and US sanctions.

Across "Tehrangeles", however, one feeling seems nearly universal: anxiety.

“I want this regime gone. But there is no reality in that I trust Trump or Israel to have my country, my people’s best interest in mind,” said Sam Golzari, who for years has been attending the regime change protest with his parents.

“I’ve never felt this position. There is no equilibrium."