Employee or contractor?

Littlejohn himself could be an impediment to Trump's case succeeding.

To assess Trump's claims, a court would also have to weigh whether or not the IRS should be held accountable for the actions of one of its contractors.

Trump’s suit contends that the IRS failed to implement “appropriate technical, employee screening, security, and monitoring systems to prevent Littlejohn’s unlawful conduct".

Although Littlejohn was not an IRS employee, Trump’s suit claims that he had “staff-like access to tax returns” and that the agency monitored his work on a “day-to-day” basis.

But in other cases related to Littlejohn’s leaks, the Trump administration has argued that the federal government cannot be held responsible for the actions of a contractor.

If the IRS doesn’t move for a quick dismissal on the same grounds, "it would be a marked departure from how the government has handled materially identical cases," Sus said.

That, in turn, could suggest "preferential treatment" for the president, something a court might reject.

Congress, too, could look to take action that would all but obviate Trump’s lawsuit.

Democratic Senators Ron Wyden and Chuck Schumer introduced a bill in February that would impose a 100-percent tax on any settlement a sitting president might win from his own government.

The legislation would also impose the same tax on vice presidents, cabinet officials and Congress members while in office. A similar proposal was also submitted in the House of Representatives last month.

Given that Democrats lack a majority in both chambers of Congress, it’s unclear if the legislative efforts will be successful.

But Democrats are looking to leverage Trump's drooping popularity into wins during November's midterm elections, in a bid to win back control of Congress.

For now, the matter is fully in the hands of the court. Experts say the stakes are enormous.

"If he can settle this — where there are very, very legitimate open questions about whether he's got a legitimate cause of action — then it risks the unconstrained ability of whoever is the president to just take money from the Treasury," Brunson said.