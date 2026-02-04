Bogota, Colombia – For years, Luis Peche, a 31-year-old political consultant, dreamed of a Venezuela without its leader, Nicolas Maduro.

Living under Maduro’s rule, Peche saw friends flee the country for fear of hunger and repression. Others were imprisoned for their activism.

Then, in May 2025, Peche himself was forced into exile after being tipped off that security forces were preparing to arrest him. He has lived in Colombia ever since.

So, when Peche awoke on January 3 to learn that Maduro was no longer in power, he erupted with joy. Tears streamed down his face as he called his mother in Caracas to celebrate.

“It represented the possibility that the terrible things we’ve lived through could finally come to an end,” Peche said from a terrace overlooking Bogota.

That possibility included the chance to return home.

For years, Venezuelans in exile have longed for Maduro’s removal, hoping it would mark the end of the economic turmoil and political violence that forced them from their homes.

But while Maduro may be gone, his government remains, along with the machinery of repression that sustained his rule.

The United States abducted Maduro to New York to face trial, but the administration of US President Donald Trump has since recognised Maduro's former vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, as Venezuela's interim leader.

Roving gangs long used to repress dissent also continue to patrol Venezuela's streets, threatening those who express sympathy for the opposition.

The situation has given exiled Venezuelans pause. Even one month after Maduro's ouster, many fear they could encounter the same violence as before, should they travel back to Venezuela.

“My concern is that there is a change with Maduro’s exit, but the regime remains,” said Peche. “My plans to return are on hold while I wait to see what happens.”