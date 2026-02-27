It was a chilly January afternoon in Iowa, and crowds of supporters ringed the stump-speech stage, festooned in red, white and blue.

The scene could have easily been part of United States President Donald Trump's bid for re-election two years ago.

But last month, he hit the campaign trail yet again with a different mission: winning the midterm elections for the Republican Party.

"I'm here because we're starting the campaign to win the midterms," Trump told the crowd. "We've got to win the midterms."

It is not uncommon for sitting presidents to support their party in the midterm races, even though they themselves are not on the ballot. But as the 2026 midterm primaries approach in March, the Trump administration has made it clear one politician should be centre stage: Trump himself.

Sources close to the White House have indicated that the president is pursuing an aggressive campaign strategy, one that could include near-weekly public rallies.

"He's going to campaign like it's 2024 again," Susie Wiles, his chief of staff and former campaign manager, told The Mom View talk show in December.

Already, Trump visited two critical swing states, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, in December, and he has continued to hold public events in the weeks since, touting his economic record in Iowa and Michigan.

But the strategy comes with risks. Midterms often bring stinging losses for the sitting president's party, and Democrats are hoping to leverage Trump's wilting poll numbers to chip away at the Republican majorities in both chambers of Congress.

"The Democratic Party most likely will frame this midterm election as a national referendum on President Trump," said Liberty University law professor Tory L Lucas.

“The more President Trump plays into that narrative and places himself at the centre of the midterms, the more likely the Republican Party will rise or fall based on his personality and popularity."