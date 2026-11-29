Piedras Negras, Mexico – Dozens of banners hang on the concrete bleachers in the courtyard of the men's correctional facility in Piedras Negras, a city on Mexico's northern border.
They bear the faces of some of the 130,000 people who have disappeared in the country over the last 20 years.
As the banners fluttered in the wind, prison guards instruct a queue of incarcerated men to walk along the wall of banners, in the hope that someone would volunteer information about the cases.
The families of those missing watch the grim procession from the bleachers. Many scan the line of brown and beige prison uniforms, waiting for a flicker of recognition among the men's faces.
"Don't rush," someone entreats with a whisper. "Look at them carefully, please," another relative asks softly.
But Maria Isabel Garcia Torres can hardly contain her emotion. She breaks the relative silence with a loud plea.
“Please, if you have seen any of these people, let us know. Any information will help us. We are not looking for the guilty," she tells the imprisoned men.
Since 2022, Garcia Torres has been searching for her son, 21-year-old Hassan Rodriguez Garcia. He disappeared after travelling from the border city of Reynosa to Monterrey to look for work.
But like many family members searching for a lost loved one, she has grown frustrated with the lack of progress in her son's case.
In a 2022 report, a United Nations committee warned that there is "almost absolute impunity" in Mexico for forced disappearances. Only 2 to 6 percent of cases are ever brought to court.
That has led family members to organise collectives and other groups to pursue justice themselves.
Increasingly, their search has brought them to rehabilitation centres and correctional facilities like the one in Piedras Negras, where they hope to connect with incarcerated people who may hold critical information.
The prison at Piedras Negras has a troubled history. Despite being a state-administered prison, it once served as an operational headquarters for Los Zetas, a Mexican drug cartel known for violent attacks on civilians.
From 2008 to 2012, Los Zetas allegedly used the prison as a shelter to avoid law enforcement and as a factory for supplies, including bulletproof vests.
It was also reportedly an execution site. At least 150 people were brought to the prison to be killed, their bodies disintegrated with acid or burned to ash in metal barrels.
Sisters Maricarmen and Lizeth Cardona Martinez were among the visitors to the prison in late September. They volunteer as searchers with the Colectivo Corazones Robados, a collective they founded that honours the memory of the missing through embroidery.
Already, they have visited correctional facilities in Tijuana, Monclova, Torreon, Saltillo and Los Cabos. September's visit marks their third time inside the Piedras Negras prison.
But being at the site carries a heavy emotional weight for the sisters.
Their father, Gersain, disappeared in 2009 along with 11 coworkers after they travelled from the state of Mexico to Piedras Negras to sell paint.
They want to try to rule out the possibility that Gersain was among the victims killed at the prison site.
"Whenever we come to Piedras Negras, we tend to get more emotional than usual," said 29-year-old Maricarmen. "I feel like I'm following the same road my dad took, but I just can't quite catch up to him."
Lizeth, 32, pointed out that the timeline of her father's disappearance matches the period when Los Zetas were active in the prison.
"There is all this contextual analysis provided to us by the prosecutor's office, confirming that the detention center was indeed used as an extermination site," Lizeth said.
“Specifically around 2009, people were brought in from other states, tortured, killed, and then dumped onto the sports court or into the river. So, for me, it is very difficult.”
Only in 2012 did authorities in the state of Coahuila regain control of the prison.
A mass prison break had drawn attention to the situation at Piedras Negras: Nearly a fifth of the prison's population had escaped through a tunnel. Officials at the facility were subsequently arrested.
To visit the prison today, families have to leave their mobile phones and recording devices outside and pass through metal detectors. They rely on pen and paper to document any relevant information.
Experts warn there is a risk of re-traumatisation during the in-prison interactions. There is also no certainty that the tips the families may receive will lead to breakthroughs in their cases, much less be accurate.
Karina Ansolabehere, a researcher at the Institute for Legal Research at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), explained that some families feel driven to make prison visits by the state's lack of empathy and care.
"In Mexico, the right of every missing person to be searched for has been recognised, a right that includes family participation in the search," Ansolabehere said.
"But this does not mean that the responsibility and burden of the search should fall on the families."
While families are often motivated by the hope of finding their loved ones alive, experts like Ansolabehere acknowledge that the prison interactions lack strict ethical safeguards and can produce hard-to-verify information that could further revictimise the families.
Still, members of collectives from 18 states converged on Coahuila in late September for the prison visit in Piedras Negras.
Some of the families involved said their relatives vanished in the region. For others, independent leads suggest their loved ones may have been forcibly taken to the area.
The collectives say they work to prepare participating families for the prison visits by informing them in advance of their objectives and setting clear expectations.
They also emphasise the visits are not a search for the guilty. Family members are instead encouraged to view incarcerated individuals not as criminals but as potential eyewitnesses who can help with their missing-persons cases.
"We start by explaining to them that the people aren't wild animals or criminals or anything like that," Lizbeth explained. "Sometimes it's very difficult."
Pedro Perez, a corporate shuttle driver from Tamaulipas, was among the group that visited Piedras Negras in September. He is searching for his 21-year-old son, Edgar Eliud, who disappeared in Nuevo Laredo in March 2025.
He described entering a prison for the first time as gut-wrenching. He was stunned to come face-to-face with more than 1,000 incarcerated men.
"It really affected me,” he told Al Jazeera. "Seeing so many faces covered in tattoos representing their life stories or the criminal groups they were involved with."
Perez had hoped to match one of the faces in the crowd with a photo that appeared on his son's cloud storage after Eliud's disappearance.
He believes one of his son's abductors either took a photo with Eliud's phone or gave it to a fellow cartel member.
"In the photograph, two men appear to be inside an armored vehicle, and part of a Barrett rifle can be seen," Perez said.
At the prison, he scanned the tattooed faces, hoping to match the markings with those from the image. But he had no luck.
No leads were obtained during the September visit. Maria de la Luz Lopez Castruita, one of the visit's organisers, believes this was partly because prison authorities kept the incarcerated men under close surveillance, moving in to listen to any interactions they had with the families.
"In Piedras Negras, we were not permitted to have a freer, more direct conversation with the boys," said Castruita.
Castruita argues that, even when no leads are found, the collectives' presence at the prison can still be helpful in pushing for institutional accountability.
"They believe that we are monitoring their prisons," Castruita said of the prison authorities.
The collectives, she explained, can document human rights abuses behind bars. In its latest evaluation, Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission rated the Piedras Negras men's facility the worst in Coahuila, citing overcrowding and poor hygiene.
Castruita also argued that some missing-persons cases begin when individuals are incarcerated without the knowledge of their loved ones. Prison visits can help resolve those cases.
"We assist in cases where families are unaware that their relatives are detained," Castruita said. "We locate these families to provide them with the information. In each prison, we encounter five to six such cases."
On the last day of the Piedras Negras search, relatives sat for hours in an auditorium at a nearby university as authorities projected crime scene photos on a screen.
Some showed bound hands, dismemberment and faces wrapped in packing tape. Others depicted charred remains.
Frustration rippled through the room. In Mexico, approximately 70,000 recovered bodies remain unidentified, held in storage or buried in mass graves. Many of the searchers told Al Jazeera that the lack of answers is what led them to the prison at Piedras Negras in the first place.
The families in the auditorium repeatedly questioned whether the authorities had done enough to identify the bodies depicted in the images.
The room became tense when one person asked if a dead girl in one of the photos was wearing a school uniform. The authorities confirmed she was.
Almost in unison, several people asked: "Didn’t the authorities go to that school to locate her?"
Silence filled the room.