Piedras Negras, Mexico – Dozens of banners hang on the concrete bleachers in the courtyard of the men's correctional facility in Piedras Negras, a city on Mexico's northern border.

They bear the faces of some of the 130,000 people who have disappeared in the country over the last 20 years.

As the banners fluttered in the wind, prison guards instruct a queue of incarcerated men to walk along the wall of banners, in the hope that someone would volunteer information about the cases.

The families of those missing watch the grim procession from the bleachers. Many scan the line of brown and beige prison uniforms, waiting for a flicker of recognition among the men's faces.

"Don't rush," someone entreats with a whisper. "Look at them carefully, please," another relative asks softly.

But Maria Isabel Garcia Torres can hardly contain her emotion. She breaks the relative silence with a loud plea.

“Please, if you have seen any of these people, let us know. Any information will help us. We are not looking for the guilty," she tells the imprisoned men.

Since 2022, Garcia Torres has been searching for her son, 21-year-old Hassan Rodriguez Garcia. He disappeared after travelling from the border city of Reynosa to Monterrey to look for work.

But like many family members searching for a lost loved one, she has grown frustrated with the lack of progress in her son's case.

In a 2022 report, a United Nations committee warned that there is "almost absolute impunity" in Mexico for forced disappearances. Only 2 to 6 percent of cases are ever brought to court.

That has led family members to organise collectives and other groups to pursue justice themselves.

Increasingly, their search has brought them to rehabilitation centres and correctional facilities like the one in Piedras Negras, where they hope to connect with incarcerated people who may hold critical information.