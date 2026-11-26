Bogota, Colombia – On the afternoon of September 13, Marelvis Rodriguez said goodbye to her 18-year-old son for the last time.

Ricardo Martinez left home that day for a cattle ranch, tucked away in the Sierra Nevada mountains of northern Colombia, where he said he had been hired as a day labourer to help vaccinate a herd.

A week later, on the morning of September 21, police stormed the ranch, targeting a top commander of the Conquering Self-Defence Forces of the Sierra Nevada (ACSN), a paramilitary force that traffics cocaine to Central America, the United States and Europe.

President Abelardo de la Espriella appeared that night before the media, praising the operation that had ended in the deaths of seven alleged paramilitary fighters and three arrests.

"This is undoubtedly a major blow to this narcoterrorist organisation," he said.

Seven white body bags, laid out near a table full of semi-automatic rifles and ammunition, were presented as evidence of the operation's success. Inside one of the body bags was Martinez.

The raid was one of the most high-profile operations of de la Espriella's security crackdown since he took office in August. He has pledged to wage all-out war against Colombia's armed groups, abandoning the country's peace talks and prioritising military offensives instead.

His iron-fisted strategy, he says, will help to secure peace after more than six decades of internal armed conflict in Colombia.

But the operation, which killed Jose Perez, the ACSN's second-in-command, has prompted allegations that a civilian, Martinez, was killed and falsely presented as a paramilitary fighter.

"My son was not part of any armed group," said Rodriguez. "All I want is for justice to be served and my son's name to be cleared because he had nothing to do with the [ACSN]."

The case has ignited fears of a return to one of the darkest chapters in Colombia's internal conflict: a wave of extrajudicial killings known as the "false positives" scandal.

Between 1990 and 2016, state agents killed more than 7,800 civilians and presented them as enemy fighters, according to Colombia's Special Jurisdiction for Peace, a state tribunal.

"We fear that we could see a resurgence of false positives," said Lerber Dimas, the director of the Human Rights Defenders Platform of Sierra Nevada, an organisation that investigates human rights abuses.

Even politicians have warned of the possibility. Representative Daniel Monroy led a protest in Colombia's Congress to highlight Martinez's death, calling it the "first extrajudicial execution of the Abelardo de la Espriella administration".

"Why are they killing young people and presenting them as combat casualties?" the left-wing congressman asked.

Separately, Monroy posted on social media: "I never thought Abelardo would resort to the 'false positives' so soon."