Bogota, Colombia – Ten years ago, Jorge Suarez and more than 13,000 other fighters agreed to a peace treaty with the Colombian government, paving the way for the disarmament of Latin America’s largest rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).
“It was an agreement that I never thought would happen,” Suarez told Al Jazeera.
Born in a rebel camp, he had been fighting since the age of 15. But on November 24, 2016, an agreement signed paved the way for Suarez and other FARC members to lay down their arms.
The deal was historic. It was the culmination of more than four years of negotiations and earned Colombia's president at the time, Juan Manuel Santos, the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.
But Colombia's six-decade-long internal armed conflict has continued in the years since. Armed groups, new and old, have continued to clash with government forces. Illegal mining and a booming cocaine trade have fuelled the fighting.
Colombia has also turned away from negotiated solutions to the conflict.
In June, the country elected far-right President Abelardo de la Espriella, who pledged to restore security through military force rather than peace talks.
Now, on the 10th anniversary of the peace deal, those involved reflect on what went wrong, what worked, and whether the country can overcome its deep-seated divisions.
The unravelling of peace
“At the moment of signing, we felt that it was truly a historic event,” recalled Humberto de la Calle, a former vice president who headed the government team that negotiated with the FARC.
The deal was seen at the time as a significant step in winding down a war that would kill more than 450,000 people between 1985 and 2018, according to Colombia's Truth Commission.
Some 80 percent of the deaths were among civilians.
The Truth Commission also found that many of the gravest human rights abuses were committed by state-backed paramilitary groups and government security forces tasked with tackling the FARC.
The accord initially ushered in a period of security in Colombia, as violence plummeted and swaths of former rebel territory were opened up for tourism and trade for the first time in decades.
But the demise of the FARC did not spell the end of Colombia’s conflict. In the years since the deal was signed, an assortment of criminal organisations has expanded control over Colombia's land and its illicit economies.
They include former paramilitaries, FARC dissidents who rejected the peace deal, and the National Liberation Army (ELN), Colombia's largest remaining rebel group.
Government data suggest the ranks of these groups nearly doubled from 15,000 in 2022 to 28,000 today. Child recruitment is also on the rise, and drone warfare increasingly threatens civilian populations.
For many, the optimism of the 2016 deal has been dampened by the present-day reality.
“I think we were guilty of being overly enthusiastic, and we were a little naive,” said Javier Florez, director of conflict and security at the Ideas for Peace Foundation (FIP), a Colombian think tank.
The 2016 peace deal stretched more than 300 pages, and it included hundreds of provisions for policies designed to help the rural poor, including land restitution and the voluntary substitution of illicit coca crops for legal harvests.
It also outlined a path for ex-FARC members to transition into civilian life, with amnesty for low-level political crimes and transitional justice mechanisms for more serious offences.
The terms were designed to tackle the root causes of the armed conflict between the FARC and the government.
An unrealised vision
But a decade later, some 43 percent of the stipulations of the accord have seen little or no implementation, according to the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, which monitors the deal.
Some of the least-implemented parts of the accord relate to projects promoting gender equality and political representation for ethnic minorities.
Florez supports the “instruments” designed to build peace under the 2016 deal, but he argues that a lack of resources and political will scuttled their implementation.
“Every new government enters office and, instead of following the established roadmap, comes up with something new,” Florez said.
State support for the accord first collapsed when right-wing politician Ivan Duque succeeded Santos as president in 2018, campaigning on a pledge to dismantle the deal.
Though Duque was constitutionally barred from scrapping the accord, his administration neglected to pursue key tenets of the peace deal, like land restitution and transitional justice.
Duque’s successor, Gustavo Petro, was the first left-wing president in Colombia's history — and a former rebel fighter himself.
But while he promised to implement the 2016 deal in full, he too fell short of meeting its commitments.
His "Total Peace" strategy — which sought to expand peace negotiations to other groups — also fell flat. Critics say Petro’s failed negotiations simply gave criminal organisations more time to recruit, regather and resupply.
De la Espriella, meanwhile, has been one of the deal's most vocal critics.
Ahead of its 10th anniversary, he described the accord as "insufficient". In a social media post on Monday, he also accused it of failing the FARC's victims and costing Colombia trillions in pesos.
"On the 10-year anniversary of the pile of trash that the Havana Agreement with the FARC narcoterrorists turned out to be, it’s worth reminding Colombians how much this false peace has cost us," de la Espriella wrote.
He pointed to costs for projects like the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), a transitional justice court established under the peace deal. De la Espriella has suggested he would like to see it shuttered.
The president has also pledged to scrap the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace, which advises the president on peace matters, declaring “the complete dismantling of the perverse system of impunity that currently prevails”.
Having dismissed peace talks as ineffective, de la Espriella has instead ramped up the government's military offensives against armed groups.
De la Calle, however, fears that turning away from the 2016 peace deal will backfire.
“I am very concerned about the message coming from the government," said the former negotiator. “I believe that failing to implement the agreement is a monumental mistake for Colombia."
Achievements of the 2016 accord
Though the 2016 deal has yet to be fully enforced, many involved in its creation still view the treaty as a decisive step forward for the country.
De la Calle, for example, believes Colombia's security situation today would be far worse if not for the deal.
“What would Colombia be like today if, in addition to the violence we are enduring, the 13,000 members of the FARC were still fighting?” he asked.
Suarez also highlighted the political impact of the peace deal, arguing that it allowed for new voices to challenge Colombia's political establishment.
“The 2016 peace agreement paved the way for a democratic opening in Colombia," Suarez said.
The Petro administration was widely seen as a product of the 2016 peace deal.
The accord also allowed thousands of former FARC fighters to begin a new life as civilians. Many of them started businesses in eco-tourism, hospitality and textiles.
“Personally, it has allowed me to start over,” said Suarez, who now coordinates government protection protocols for signatories of the peace deal.
New paths to peace
Though both Suarez and de la Calle believe the state must implement the 2016 peace deal, they diverge on how to end Colombia’s conflict.
De la Calle is sceptical of de la Espriella’s hardline approach, which he says lacks “a methodical, clear, and comprehensive” security policy.
But he does believe the military should play a role in ending the violence.
“Force is necessary,” de la Calle said. “The first thing we need is military control of our territory.”
The next step, he said, is creating a permanent police presence in conflict areas and installing a more effective justice system that can identify and prosecute criminals disguised among civilian populations.
Suarez, who spent 17 years fighting, argues that violence will not end the conflict: “War just brings more war.”
Supporters of that perspective point to a surge in unrest under de la Espriella's nascent military campaign.
The first 100 days of de la Espriella’s presidency saw an 11 percent uptick in violence involving armed groups, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data group (ACLED), a nonprofit that tracks political violence.
Suarez instead believes that land reform and government projects to support local economies are the best way to end the cycle of bloodshed.
“The only way out of the Colombian conflict is to give opportunities to the countryside and rural communities," he said.
With Colombia’s new government set on a more militarised path, Suarez fears that history will repeat itself — and Colombia's armed conflict will enter a new phase of violence.
“I don’t want future generations to go through what I had to go through,” he said.