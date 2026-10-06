The hum of the kidney dialysis machine that Onasis Munoz is connected to suddenly stops. The fluorescent lights overhead flicker out, and his room at a clinic in Valencia, Venezuela, is plunged into darkness.

It is not the first time a power cut has interrupted one of the three weekly sessions Munoz needs to do the work his failing kidneys can no longer do, filtering waste and excess fluid from his blood.

For years, electricity would go out every couple of days across parts of Venezuela's Carabobo state.

But in recent months, Munoz said, the outages have grown to be daily, lasting around seven hours. The clinic's emergency batteries have since been depleted, and its backup generator no longer works.

He explained that the frequent power failures have disrupted his treatment. His health has slumped as a result.

"I arrive home, exhausted, as if I had run a marathon," the 34-year-old said.

But often there is no electricity there either, and recent weeks have been sweltering. "I can't switch on the air conditioning. I cannot rest because of the heat and the mosquitoes. There's no relief," Munoz said.

Across Venezuela, the prolonged outages are riling locals, as the electricity supply to homes, businesses and essential services becomes unstable.

Some of the cuts are deliberate, as the government of interim President Delcy Rodriguez rations electricity.

The resulting frustration has spilled onto the streets, where demonstrators hold "cacerolazos" – a traditional form of protest that involves banging pots and pans.

Some have gone as far as blocking roadways and setting tyres on fire. The electricity crisis has also raised concerns about how the government is managing the country's vast oil supply, a key source of income for the country.

"We are desperate. We cannot understand how a country so rich in resources can be practically left in the dark," said Patricia Cueva, a lawyer from Maracaibo, the capital of oil-rich Zulia state.

"We cannot rest. We cannot work. Our children cry."