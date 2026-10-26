How Venezuela’s earthquake amputees adapt to life without limbs

From rescue to recovery

More than 6,500 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the earthquakes, according to government authorities.

At least 226,696 people have received hospital treatment for injuries. The government says it has compiled a census of amputees, but no details have been made public.

At Ortoprotecnica, a Caracas workshop that makes prosthetic limbs, director Bianca Damaso is helping survivors like Ricardo through the next stages of recovery.

For those who have lost limbs, it typically takes two to three months of physiotherapy, rehabilitation and preparation to be ready for a prosthesis — sometimes longer depending on how their wounds heal and any pre-existing health conditions.

“It’s a very individual process where you have to support each person from where they are, because some are very anxious to have the prosthesis already, but their skin hasn’t even healed yet,” Damaso explained.

She said there are more than 100 types of knees to choose from, as well as more than 200 skin shades.

But the process does not end with the first fitting. Children may need five or six replacement prostheses as they grow, while adults might require ongoing adjustments and repairs.

Then there are the psychological hurdles. Many earthquake survivors wonder about practical realities like whether they will walk again, whether they will need a wheelchair or whether they will be able to urinate independently.

Many, in Damaso's experience, also question whether they will find a partner who will love them.

"Right now, the challenges for them are going to be more than just physical. They’re mental battles," Damaso said.

There is one rule she is adamant about in her workshop: “We tell them that the only thing that’s forbidden here is saying, ‘I can’t.’”

Karina Bechara, who lost both her legs in the earthquakes, is hoping to stand on her new feet by December 1. For now, she relies on a wheelchair.

“That motivates me every morning to get up and say, 'One day less to go.' It's painful, yes, but we're getting closer to the goal,” Bechara told Al Jazeera.

Before the earthquake, Bechara ran her own business and had an active life, training regularly with high-intensity CrossFit workouts. Her children saw her as an independent mother who did not depend on anyone.

“Now I am the opposite, a mum who needs their help, a dependent mum,” Bechara said.

After the earthquakes struck, Bechara was stuck in the rubble for 23 hours, immobilised by a piece of heavy furniture that crushed her legs.

She describes her recovery as an “emotional rollercoaster”. She said she allows herself to cry on the harder days but tries to keep looking ahead.

“Because if I don’t see the future for myself, no one else will.”