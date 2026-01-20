More than 225 executive orders. At least 1,740 acts of clemency. And deadly military strikes in at least seven foreign countries, plus 35 more in international waters.

Few presidents in United States history have tallied as many dramatic changes as Donald Trump has in the first year of his second term.

But historians warn the whirlwind pace of the past year has tested the bounds of democracy, plunging the US into an unprecedented period of presidential might.

Disrupting the status quo in the federal government appears to be the aim, according to Russell Riley, a professor at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center.

He explained that Trump’s tenure could even be seen as “one of the least conservative presidencies in American history”, when judged by the speed and scope of its upheavals.

“‘Act fast and break things’ seems to be the strategy, which is appealing to those who consider their political inheritance completely ineffective or corrupt,” Riley said.

“This is the modern-day equivalent of the famous Vietnam War dictum: Destroy the village in order to save it.”