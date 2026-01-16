Bogota, Colombia – On September 14, Alejandro Carranza, a 42-year-old fisherman, set out to sea from a remote town in La Guajira, Colombia’s northernmost province, bordering Venezuela.

It was an ordinary fishing trip, in search of tuna and marlin, said Leonardo Vega, a childhood friend and the president of the fishing association Carranza belonged to. But this time, Carranza never returned.

The day after his departure, the United States government announced it had conducted its second military strike against a suspected drug boat in the Caribbean Sea.

As weeks went by with no word of his whereabouts, Carranza’s family and friends began to fear the worst.

“When I heard Alejandro hadn’t come back, my first thought was that he might have been caught in the bombing,” Vega told Al Jazeera over the phone.

Since September, the US has carried out dozens of strikes against suspected drug boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific regions, killing at least 115 and injuring two.

US President Donald Trump has accused the victims of being "narco-terrorists" who ferried illicit drugs into North America, driving a deadly overdose crisis.

But that account is under scrutiny. Carranza's family members deny he was a drug smuggler and instead describe him as a lifelong fisherman, a father of four and a fixture in the fishing community of Santa Marta, the coastal city where he lived.

They are now seeking answers through the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IAHCR), a regional body that investigates rights violations.

Their petition, filed on December 2, marks the first major international legal challenge against Trump officials for the boat strike campaign.

“They violated the right to life of Alejandro by summarily killing him, without trial and without warrant,” Dan Kovalik, a US lawyer representing the family, told Al Jazeera.

But even as criticism of the military operation builds, experts say that holding the US to account will be an uphill legal and political battle.

“It’s going to be inevitably difficult,” said Juan Pappier, deputy director of the Americas at the nonprofit Human Rights Watch.