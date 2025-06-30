Necocli, Colombia – In the seaside town of Necocli, a white boat eases onto the shore.

From a distance, it is identical to the many tourist skiffs that cruise along Colombia’s picturesque Caribbean coast. As the passengers disembark, however, there are no photos and few smiles.

Among them is a 21-year-old from Venezuela named Luis Angel Yagua Parra. It is not his first time passing through this port.

“I arrived at the border, but I couldn’t cross,” he said, reflecting on his journey north to reach the United States. A faded blue band, representing his boat ticket, dangles around his wrist.

“So I came back.”

Yagua Parra, along with the more than 50 passengers on board, has retraced his steps backwards across what was once one of the world's most dangerous migration routes.

For years, migrants and asylum seekers travelled north from South America to reach safety and opportunity in the US.

But now, with an immigration crackdown unfolding in the US, there are reports of an inverse trend emerging: wherein migrants are retreating from the US border in search of a new home elsewhere.