The Hajj explained visually

From June 4-8, millions of Muslims will be performing the annual Hajj, a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage for all adult Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the journey.
But have you ever wondered what this journey looks like on the ground?
The animated video below illustrates the five-day process. Prefer a detailed view? Keep scrolling for a day-by-day breakdown.
Arriving for the Hajj
Before the Hajj commences, pilgrims must enter a physical and spiritual condition known as ihram. This begins with the niyah, or intention to perform Hajj, and includes wearing specific garments of two simple white cloths for men and modest attire for women. These identical white garments strip away visible markers of class, wealth or nationality, symbolising that all pilgrims stand equal before God.
Day 1 - Arrival tawaf
After entering Mecca in ihram, many pilgrims perform an initial tawaf by circling the Kaaba, a black stone structure at the heart of the Great Mosque in Mecca (Masjid al-Haram), seven times in a counterclockwise direction. This symbolises unity in the worship of the one God. Pilgrims can then perform the sa’i, a ritual of walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwa, located within the mosque.
The Kaaba, meaning cube in Arabic, is Islam's holiest site and serves as the qibla, the direction that Muslims face during prayer. Muslims believe Prophet Abraham (Ibrahim) and his son Ishmael (Ismaeel) built the Kaaba by God's command, symbolising the return to pure monotheism.
The Kaaba measures 13.1 metres (43 feet) high, 12.8m (42ft) in length, and 11.03m (36ft) in width. The Kaaba is covered in a black cloth known as the kiswah and is decorated with gold Arabic text featuring Quranic verses.
Day 1 - Mina
Pilgrims then proceed to Mina, located about 8km (5 miles) east of the Kaaba, where they will spend the night in prayer and reflection. Mina is famously known as the “city of tents” due to the vast expanse of 100,000 white tents to house the millions of pilgrims.
Day 2 - Day of Arafah
On the second day of Hajj, pilgrims arrive early at the plains of Mount Arafat, about 15 kilometres (9 miles) from Mina. They spend the afternoon in wuquf (standing) from midday to sunset, praying and repenting.
Arafah is the most important ritual of Hajj and symbolises a preview of the Day of Judgment. Muslims worldwide are encouraged to fast on this day and engage in prayer and reflection.
Day 2 - Muzdalifah
After sunset, pilgrims travel to Muzdalifah, 9km (5.5 miles) away. There, they perform maghrib and isha prayers before collecting pebbles for the next day’s ritual.
Day 3 - First day of Eid
On this day, Muslims from around the world celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha, or the celebration of the sacrifice.
On this day, pilgrims perform the following rituals:
Rami al-Jamarat al-Kubra (stoning the largest pillar)
Pilgrims return to Mina, where they throw seven pebbles at the largest of three stone pillars. This ritual represents the stoning of the devil, which symbolises rejection of Satan’s temptations.
Qurbani (animal sacrifice)
Pilgrims, or agents on their behalf, offer an animal sacrifice in remembrance of Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.
Halq or taqsir (shaving or trimming hair)
Men shave or trim their heads and women cut a small portion of hair. This symbolises spiritual renewal.
Tawaf al-Ifadah (main tawaf)
Pilgrims return to Mecca to perform tawaf, circling the Kaaba, followed by sa’i, walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwa. This ritual reenacts Hagar’s desperate search for water for her son Ismail and stands as a tribute to her unwavering faith and perseverance.
Days 4 and 5
Pilgrims return to Mina and perform rami (stoning) of all three stone pillars on each day. Pilgrims who remain for an extra day repeat the stoning ritual at all three pillars once more.
Farewell tawaf
Before leaving Mecca, pilgrims perform a final tawaf around the Kaaba, known as the tawaf al-wada or a “farewell tawaf”, signifying a spiritual farewell to the holy sanctuary.