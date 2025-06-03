The Hajj explained visually

From June 4-8, millions of Muslims will be performing the annual Hajj, a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage for all adult Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the journey.

But have you ever wondered what this journey looks like on the ground?

The animated video below illustrates the five-day process. Prefer a detailed view? Keep scrolling for a day-by-day breakdown.





Arriving for the Hajj

Before the Hajj commences, pilgrims must enter a physical and spiritual condition known as ihram. This begins with the niyah, or intention to perform Hajj, and includes wearing specific garments of two simple white cloths for men and modest attire for women. These identical white garments strip away visible markers of class, wealth or nationality, symbolising that all pilgrims stand equal before God.

Day 1 - Arrival tawaf

After entering Mecca in ihram, many pilgrims perform an initial tawaf by circling the Kaaba, a black stone structure at the heart of the Great Mosque in Mecca (Masjid al-Haram), seven times in a counterclockwise direction. This symbolises unity in the worship of the one God. Pilgrims can then perform the sa’i, a ritual of walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwa, located within the mosque.

The Kaaba, meaning cube in Arabic, is Islam's holiest site and serves as the qibla, the direction that Muslims face during prayer. Muslims believe Prophet Abraham (Ibrahim) and his son Ishmael (Ismaeel) built the Kaaba by God's command, symbolising the return to pure monotheism.

The Kaaba measures 13.1 metres (43 feet) high, 12.8m (42ft) in length, and 11.03m (36ft) in width. The Kaaba is covered in a black cloth known as the kiswah and is decorated with gold Arabic text featuring Quranic verses.

Day 1 - Mina

Pilgrims then proceed to Mina, located about 8km (5 miles) east of the Kaaba, where they will spend the night in prayer and reflection. Mina is famously known as the “city of tents” due to the vast expanse of 100,000 white tents to house the millions of pilgrims.