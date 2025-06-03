The Hajj explained visually

By Mohammed Haddad and Konstantinos Antonopoulos
Published On 3 Jun 2025

From June 4-8, millions of Muslims will be performing the annual Hajj, a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage for all adult Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the journey.

But have you ever wondered what this journey looks like on the ground?

The animated video below illustrates the five-day process. Prefer a detailed view? Keep scrolling for a day-by-day breakdown.


Arriving for the Hajj

Before the Hajj commences, pilgrims must enter a physical and spiritual condition known as ihram. This begins with the niyah, or intention to perform Hajj, and includes wearing specific garments of two simple white cloths for men and modest attire for women. These identical white garments strip away visible markers of class, wealth or nationality, symbolising that all pilgrims stand equal before God.

Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 7 2024: Entry is for Umrah pilgrims in Ihram clothing only sign board in the grand mosque of Makkah, the sacred mosque, before entry of the area around the Kaaba
A sign at the entrance of the Great Mosque of Mecca reads 'Only Ehram Entrance' [File: Getty Images]

Day 1 - Arrival tawaf

After entering Mecca in ihram, many pilgrims perform an initial tawaf by circling the Kaaba, a black stone structure at the heart of the Great Mosque in Mecca (Masjid al-Haram), seven times in a counterclockwise direction. This symbolises unity in the worship of the one God. Pilgrims can then perform the sa’i, a ritual of walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwa, located within the mosque.

The Kaaba, meaning cube in Arabic, is Islam's holiest site and serves as the qibla, the direction that Muslims face during prayer. Muslims believe Prophet Abraham (Ibrahim) and his son Ishmael (Ismaeel) built the Kaaba by God's command, symbolising the return to pure monotheism.

The Kaaba measures 13.1 metres (43 feet) high, 12.8m (42ft) in length, and 11.03m (36ft) in width. The Kaaba is covered in a black cloth known as the kiswah and is decorated with gold Arabic text featuring Quranic verses.

Day 1 - Mina

Pilgrims then proceed to Mina, located about 8km (5 miles) east of the Kaaba, where they will spend the night in prayer and reflection. Mina is famously known as the “city of tents” due to the vast expanse of 100,000 white tents to house the millions of pilgrims.

Haj 2015
Thousands of tents are prepared to host millions of Muslim pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage, September 19, 2015 [Mosaab Elshamy/AP Photo]

Day 2 - Day of Arafah

On the second day of Hajj, pilgrims arrive early at the plains of Mount Arafat, about 15 kilometres (9 miles) from Mina. They spend the afternoon in wuquf (standing) from midday to sunset, praying and repenting.

Arafah is the most important ritual of Hajj and symbolises a preview of the Day of Judgment. Muslims worldwide are encouraged to fast on this day and engage in prayer and reflection.

Muslim pilgrims gather at the top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, June 15
Muslim pilgrims gather at the top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage on June 15, 2024 [Rafiq Maqbool/AP Photo]

Day 2 - Muzdalifah

After sunset, pilgrims travel to Muzdalifah, 9km (5.5 miles) away. There, they perform maghrib and isha prayers before collecting pebbles for the next day’s ritual.

MINA, SAUDI ARABIA JANUARY 20: Muslim Pilgrims throw stones at a pillar representing the devil in Mina outside Mecca, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2005. More than two million pilgrims are headed to Mina to throw stones at its pillars on the second day of the annual hajj pilgrimage which is one of the most sacred duties of the Muslim faith, required at least once for every able bodied Muslim who can afford it . (Photo/ Abid Katib/Getty Images)
Muslim Pilgrims throw stones at a pillar representing the devil in Mina on January 20, 2005 [Abid Katib/Getty Images]

Day 3 - First day of Eid

On this day, Muslims from around the world celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha, or the celebration of the sacrifice.

On this day, pilgrims perform the following rituals:

Rami al-Jamarat al-Kubra (stoning the largest pillar)

Pilgrims return to Mina, where they throw seven pebbles at the largest of three stone pillars. This ritual represents the stoning of the devil, which symbolises rejection of Satan’s temptations.

SAUDI-RELIGION-ISLAM-HAJJ
Muslim pilgrims arrive to perform the symbolic 'stoning of the devil' ritual as part of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mina, near Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, on June 16, 2024 [Fadel Senna/AFP]

Qurbani (animal sacrifice)

Pilgrims, or agents on their behalf, offer an animal sacrifice in remembrance of Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.

Halq or taqsir (shaving or trimming hair)

Men shave or trim their heads and women cut a small portion of hair. This symbolises spiritual renewal.

Tawaf al-Ifadah (main tawaf)

Pilgrims return to Mecca to perform tawaf, circling the Kaaba, followed by sa’i, walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwa. This ritual reenacts Hagar’s desperate search for water for her son Ismail and stands as a tribute to her unwavering faith and perseverance.

Mecca Saudi Arabia, October 20 2023, The pilgrims are performing Sa'i, the ritual of walking back and forth seven times between two small hills name Safa and Marwah, one of integral rites in Hajj and Umrah.
Pilgrims performing sa'i, the ritual of walking back and forth seven times between two small hills named Safa and Marwa [File:Getty Images]

Days 4 and 5

Pilgrims return to Mina and perform rami (stoning) of all three stone pillars on each day. Pilgrims who remain for an extra day repeat the stoning ritual at all three pillars once more.

Mecca, Saudi Arabia - June 16, 2024: Pilgrims doing the Jamarat stoning ritual in Mina, Saudi Arabia during in Hajj season.
Pilgrims doing the jamarat stoning ritual in Mina, Saudi Arabia during the Hajj season [File: Getty Images]

Farewell tawaf

Before leaving Mecca, pilgrims perform a final tawaf around the Kaaba, known as the tawaf al-wada or a “farewell tawaf”, signifying a spiritual farewell to the holy sanctuary.

Muslims pilgrims from all around the world circumabulate (tawaf) the Kaaba at Masjidil Haram, Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Muslim pilgrims from all around the world circumambulate (tawaf) around the Kaaba [File:Getty Images]
